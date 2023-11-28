Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Waive Josiah Scott

The Eagles made an interesting move on Tuesday with a sudden waiver of CB/S Josiah Scott.
The move was announced rather suddenly without any corresponding move.
We've waived DB Josiah Scott. pic.twitter.com/CVDCYhiXSR
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 28, 2023
The Eagles now have a vacant spot on their 53-man roster.
There hasn’t been any obvious reporting for the intention of this roster spot, but fans will certainly think it will be for Shaquille Leonard, who is visiting the team in the near future.
That said, Scott was originally brought back to the organization in mid October, shortly after the Eagles went without Bradley Roby and placed safety Justin Evans on IR.
The practice window for Evans was opened on November 14th, so it’s been 14 of the 21 days they have to decide whether they will activate him. If not activated to a roster spot in the next seven days, he will be unavailable for the remainder of the season. As such, this roster spot could be intended for him.
For Scott, it’s likely the team looks to re-sign him to their practice squad if he doesn’t latch on elsewhere.