Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Reportedly Signing Tiawan Mullen To Practice Squad

The Eagles re-signed 13 of the players they cut to start off their practice squad on Wednesday.
The moves left three open spots on the practice squad.
With one of those spots, the Eagles will reportedly be bringing in Tiawan Mullen.
CB Tiawan Mullen (Chargers) is signing with Eagles practice squad, per source.
— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 30, 2023
Mullen would be the second cornerback on the practice squad in addition to the seven corners on the 53-man roster.
Mullen had a great college season in 2020 and was injured through 2021. In 2022, he was a solid-to-good corner in the B1G though he had not reached the level of play he did prior to the injury.
He recorded 58 tackles, a forced fumble, two interceptions and eight pass break ups last season with Indiana.
He was signed as an UDFA by the Los Angeles Chargers and spent all offseason with the squad, but wound up being one of the final cuts.
He could be an option for the Eagles to begin working in the slot and outside as the team needs.