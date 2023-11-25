Eagles Roster Moves: Quez Watkins Activated Off Injured Reserve

The Eagles had an open roster spot after Friday’s news about Derek Barnett’s impending release.
As expected, the team had a plan to fill that roster spot almost immediately as the team activated Quez Watkins on Saturday.
We've activated WR Quez Watkins to the active roster and elevated LB Ben VanSumeren and TE Noah Togiai from the Practice Squad for tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/2iaBTlxsss
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 25, 2023
It’s certainly not a flashy move and it would seem fairly likely that Watkins may return as just the team’s fourth receiver given the signing of Julio Jones in his absence.
In theory, Quez Watkins would provide the Eagles with a deep threat with great vertical speed.
It could be useful with Dallas Goedert out for yet another week.
Watkins had missed the last seven games due to injury.
That said, Watkins has a total of four catches for 21 yards this season (in three games).
Frankly, his presence made the Eagles offense worse earlier in the year – not because of anything Watkins was doing, but because offensive coordinator Brian Johnson was calling short plays to him that really didn’t have any chance of succeeding at getting him in space. Effectively, it was the coaching staff wasting plays.
Watkins’ presence could still be useful if the Eagles offensive coordinator begins calling plays that actually utilize his talents instead of using him like a running back.
For Quez, this may be among the last opportunities he gets in Philadelphia to prove himself. After a strong sophomore campaign (647 yards on 43 catches), Watkins did not have such a strong year in 2022 (a year he had some trouble with drops) and has not gotten the best plays going his way under the new offense in 2023.
In the final year of his contract, Watkins will certainly be looking to prove himself to set himself up to get the biggest contract he can this offseason.
The Eagles also elevated linebacker Ben VanSumeren and TE Noah Togiai, two preseasons standouts, at positions without much depth for Sunday’s game.