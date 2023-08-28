Eagles Transactions: Birds Sign CB Isaiah Rodgers, Stash Him For 2024

Though there won’t be an immediate payoff, the Eagles made a move that could be a big one for the team’s future.
On Monday afternoon, the team announced they were signing Isaiah Rodgers.
Rodgers is currently suspended for gambling on NFL games last season. While most of his bets were under $100, it still violates the integrity rules the NFL has and so he is suspended for the season.
The Colts had released him following news of the suspension, making him available.
Eagles have signed CB Isaiah Rodgers, who was subsequently placed on the Reserve/Suspended list and Waived DT Noah Elliss with an injury settlement. pic.twitter.com/ArE3Iew44W
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 28, 2023
Although some don’t put any stock in it, Rodgers was PFF’s fifth-ranked CB last season.
The 2020 sixth-round pick was a regular for the Colts for the past three seasonas and started nine games for them in 2022. He recorded 86 tackles, three defensed passes, and a forced fumble with four fumble recoveries in his last 32 games.
Another factor for the Eagles next season could be that Rodgers was the Colts’ primary kick returner for the last three seasons. He averages 27 yards per return, making him a candidate for a role the Eagles have not had a solid option at for some time.
Rodgers is expected to return for the 2024 season (though that isn’t official) and the Eagles were quick to let him know of that second chance coming. They hope it will work out as well as many of their other second-chance offers have in the past.
In a second move, Noah Elliss was waived with an injury settlement, taking him off the team’s IR and allowing him to find a team sooner than he could play with the Birds.