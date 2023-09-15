Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Fly Past the Vikings in First Primetime Outing

After squeaking by the Patriots last Sunday, the Birds were back in action Thursday evening against the Vikings.
Starting off sluggish, quarterback Jalen Hurts forced a throw into double coverage and was picked off, A.J. Brown threw a tantrum on the sidelines when the ball didn’t come his way, and in pure Philadelphia fashion, the fans booed the NFC champions in the first half when a slew of offensive plays went nowhere.
Nonetheless, they still came up with a 34-28 win in the City of Brotherly Love.
Eagles Offense seems to have gotten their run game back at least- and run is exactly what they did. In a 16-play, 75-yard drive featuring 13 rushes, ending with the classic sneak from Hurts to score.
Defense also looked phenomenal with Josh Sweat leading the way, forcing four turnovers in the win against Minnesota.
DeVonta Smith continues to show up and show out, going for four receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown, including a pair of grabs at 50-plus yards.
Corner Darius Slay has even predicted that it won’t be long until Smith is considered the best receiver in the league, and it looks to be heading that way.
Bearing a 13-7 third-quarter lead, the defensive end came up and knocked the ball loose from Kirk Cousins in a pivotal play for Philadelphia. He also came through with a career high five hits on Kirk Cousins to wreck the Vikings
Vikings
10