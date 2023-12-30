Eagles vs. Cardinals Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More for Eagles vs. Cardinals!

The Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) will finish the regular season home schedule on New Year’s Eve when they face off against former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals (3-12). The Eagles finally snapped their three game losing streak last week defeating the New York Giants, 33-25. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are coming off their second consecutive loss, 27-16 to the Chicago Bears.
Here’s how to watch, betting odds, and more for Eagles vs. Cardinals!
The Cardinals are not a good football team. Period, end of discussion. Anything short of a nearly flawless game will be a bit of a disappointment. Arizona’s familiarity with the Eagles’ offense will be an interesting storyline to watch, however, in the end, it comes down to the Jimmy’s and the Joe’s. The Eagles have the better players and that will come through in the final score.