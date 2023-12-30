Writer: Michael Lipinski

Eagles vs. Cardinals Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More for Eagles vs. Cardinals!

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Eagles vs. Cardinals Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More for Eagles vs. Cardinals!

 

The Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) will finish the regular season home schedule on New Year’s Eve when they face off against former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals (3-12). The Eagles finally snapped their three game losing streak last week defeating the New York Giants, 33-25. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are coming off their second consecutive loss, 27-16 to the Chicago Bears.

Here’s how to watch, betting odds, and more for Eagles vs. Cardinals!

How to Watch Eagles vs. Cardinals

  • Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles
  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA
  • Kickoff: 1:00 PM/EST
  • Game Day Weather: 47-degrees, partly cloudy, light wind
  • Telecast: Fox Sports with Joe Davis (PxP) and Daryl Johnston (analyst)
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP-FM with Merrill Reese (PxP) and Mike Quick (analyst)
  • Team Records: ARZ (3-12) | Eagles (11-4)
  • Betting Odds: ARZ (+425) | Eagles (-600)

Eagles vs. Cardinals Betting Odds

Bet ARZ PHI Play
Moneyline +425 -600 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +10.5 (-110) -10.5 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 48-Points (-110) Under 48-Points (-110) BetMGM logo

Philadelphia Eagles Playoff Scenarios

  • The Eagles have clinched a spot in the 2024 NFL Playoffs and are playing for seeding.

Eagles Path to the No. 1 Seed

  • Eagles win out.
  • Detroit Lions lose one game to either the Dallas Cowboys or Minnesota Vikings.
  • San Francisco 49ers lose one game to either Washington or the Los Angeles Rams.

Eagles Path to the No. 2 Seed

  • Eagles win out.
  • Detroit Lions lose one game to either the Dallas Cowboys or Minnesota Vikings.

Eagles Fall to the N0. 5 Seed

  • Eagles lose one of their last two games.
  • Dallas Cowboys win out.

Eagles vs. Cardinals: Five Things to Watch

  • The Eagles are getting healthy. Defensive back Avonte Maddox and offensive lineman Landon Dickerson are expected to be back in the lineup on Sunday.
  • Will Jonathan Gannon’s familiarity with the Eagles’ offense be problematic for the inconsistent Birds’ attack?
  • The Arizona defense ranks towards the bottom of the NFL in yards allowed and second to last in points allowed —almost 27 points-per-game.
  • Arizona is allowing a league worst 147-yards per game on the ground. Will head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson use this as a “make right” game for the rushing attack?
  • Matt Patricia’s version of the Eagles’ defense has been relying on the young kids such as Kelee Ringo and Nolan Smith. Keep an eye on the young players as they rotate in and out on Sunday.

Eagles vs. Cardinals Prediction

The Cardinals are not a good football team. Period, end of discussion. Anything short of a nearly flawless game will be a bit of a disappointment. Arizona’s familiarity with the Eagles’ offense will be an interesting storyline to watch, however,  in the end, it comes down to the Jimmy’s and the Joe’s. The Eagles have the better players and that will come through in the final score.

Eagles- 30 | Cardinals- 14

Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Go to top button