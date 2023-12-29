Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report: Eagles Getting Two Starters Back for Sunday’s Regular Season Home Finale

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
It looks like the Philadelphia Eagles will be getting some help for their Week 17 game against the Arizona Cardinals

Birds’ defensive back Avonte Maddox and offensive lineman Landon Dickerson were listed as full participants with no game designation on the Eagles’ final injury report for Sunday’s regular season home finale. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, the pair are expected to play. 

Maddox will offer a boost to the Eagles’ defensive backfield that has been hit by a series of injuries including losing starting cornerback Darius Slay to a knee injury. The 27-year-old has been out of action since suffering a pectoral injury in the Eagles’ Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. Maddox’s injury was originally feared to be a season-ending injury. He was the Birds’ primary nickel cornerback prior to the injury; he is expected to rotate with a group including Bradley Roby, Josh Jobe, and Kelee Ringo

The team will still need to make a roster move before Maddox’s return is official.

Dickerson will be returning after missing Week 16’s win over the New York Giants due to thumb surgery. The 2022 Pro Bowl selection was in the midst of another fine season prior to hurting his thumb. Dickerson’s return will relegate Sua Opeta to a backup role. His return will bring some consistency back to the Birds’ offensive line as they head towards the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs. 

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Instagram
