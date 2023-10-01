Eagles vs. Commanders Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Inactives, and More!

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) look to improve their 2023-24 NFL regular season record to 4-0 on Sunday afternoon when they welcome the Washington Commanders (2-1) to Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia. Washington enters the game on the heels of a 37-3 shellacking by Buffalo. Meanwhile, the Eagles are coming off a 25-11 win over Tampa Bay on Monday night.
Here’s a look at the Eagles vs. Commanders including how to watch, betting odds, inactives, and more!
Today’s inactives #WASvsPHI pic.twitter.com/Cb3JPReQXn
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 1, 2023
Today’s inactives for #WASvsPHI
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 1, 2023
