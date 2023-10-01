Eagles

Eagles vs. Commanders Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Inactives, and More!

Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) look to improve their 2023-24 NFL regular season record to 4-0 on Sunday afternoon when they welcome the Washington Commanders (2-1) to Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia.  Washington enters the game on the heels of a 37-3 shellacking by Buffalo. Meanwhile, the Eagles are coming off a 25-11 win over Tampa Bay on Monday night.

Here’s a look at the Eagles vs. Commanders including how to watch, betting odds, inactives, and more!

How to Watch Eagles vs. Commanders

  • Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles
  • When: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM/EDT
  • Where: Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field
  • Gameday Weather: 75-degrees, Sunny
  • Telecast: Fox Sports
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network
  • Team Records: Washington (2-1) | Eagles (3-0)
  • Betting Odds: Washington (+350) | Eagles (-450)

Eagles vs. Commanders Betting Odds

Bet Washington Philadelphia Play
Moneyline +350 -450 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +8.5 (-105) -8.5 (-115) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 43 Points (-110) Under 43 Points (-110) BetMGM logo

 

Eagles vs. Commanders Injury Report

 

Eagles vs. Commanders Series History

  • Washington leads the all-time series, 89-83-6.

Last Five Matchups

 
Date Result
Nov 14, 2022 @PHI 21, WAS 32
Sep 25, 2022 PHI 24, @WAS 8
Jan 2, 2022 PHI 20, @WAS 16
Dec 21, 2021 @PHI 27, WAS 17
Jan 3, 2021 @PHI 14, WAS 20
View all matchups »

2023 Team Stat Leaders

Washington Commanders 2023 Leaders
Sam Howell 65/99, 671 yds, 3 TDs
Curtis Samuel 10 rec, 127 yds, 0 TD
Brian Robinson Jr. 47 rush, 216 yds, 2 TDs
Philadelphia Eagles 2023 Leaders
Jalen Hurts 63/93, 640 yds, 3 TDs
A.J. Brown 20 rec, 239 yds, 0 TD
D’Andre Swift 45 rush, 308 yds, 1 TD
Full 2023 Leaders
Topics  
