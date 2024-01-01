Eagles vs. Giants Week 18 Start Time Announced

If you were hoping for an early out on Philadelphia Eagles football on Sunday, well, sorry about your damn luck. As has been a recent tradition, the NFL announced the start times for Week 18 action on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. And, well, Birds’ fans are going to have to wait until 4:25 PM for the 2023-24 NFL regular season finale against the New York Giants.
Week 18. It’s time for the #NFLSeasonFinale. pic.twitter.com/KOV6OaZIKy
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024
Week 18. It’s time for the #NFLSeasonFinale. pic.twitter.com/KOV6OaZIKy
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024
The Eagles-Giants finale will begin at the same time the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders game kicks off from FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Apparently, some NFL/TV executives believe there’s potential for some drama over the No.2 seed and the NFC East. In actuality, the 1:00 PM kickoffs for Carolina-Tampa Bay and Atlanta-New Orleans games are the most important for the Eagles. Barring a miracle, the Birds will have to travel to one of those destinations on Wild Card Weekend.