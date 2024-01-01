Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants Week 18 Start Time Announced

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Eagles vs. Giants Week 18 Start Time Announced

 

If you were hoping for an early out on Philadelphia Eagles football on Sunday, well, sorry about your damn luck. As has been a recent tradition, the NFL announced the start times for Week 18 action on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. And, well, Birds’ fans are going to have to wait until 4:25 PM for the 2023-24 NFL regular season finale against the New York Giants.

The Eagles-Giants finale will begin at the same time the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders game kicks off from FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Apparently, some NFL/TV executives believe there’s potential for some drama over the No.2 seed and the NFC East. In actuality, the 1:00 PM kickoffs for Carolina-Tampa Bay and Atlanta-New Orleans games are the most important for the Eagles. Barring a miracle, the Birds will have to travel to one of those destinations on Wild Card Weekend.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants Week 18

  • Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
  • Where: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ
  • Kickoff: 4:25 PM/EST
  • Broadcast: CBS
  • Announcers: TBD

RELATED- Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Top Giants Once Again to Get Back in the Win Column

 

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Eagles vs. Giants Betting Odds: Eagles Open as Road Favorite in Regular Season Finale

Eagles vs. Giants Betting Odds: Eagles Open as Road Favorite in Regular Season Finale

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  7h
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Tank Against Cardinals
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Tank Against Cardinals
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Dec 31 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Avonte Maddox Returns To Active Roster, Albert O Placed On IR, Brandon Smith Elevated
Eagles Roster Moves: Avonte Maddox Returns To Active Roster, Albert O Placed On IR, Brandon Smith Elevated
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Dec 30 2023
Writer: Michael Lipinski
Eagles vs. Cardinals Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More for Eagles vs. Cardinals!
Eagles vs. Cardinals Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More for Eagles vs. Cardinals!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 30 2023
Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report: Eagles Getting Two Starters Back for Sunday’s Regular Season Home Finale
Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report: Eagles Getting Two Starters Back for Sunday’s Regular Season Home Finale
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 29 2023
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Top Giants Once Again To Get Back In The Win Column
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Top Giants Once Again To Get Back In The Win Column
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Dec 25 2023
Eagles
Giants vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More for Giants vs. Eagles
Giants vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More for Giants vs. Eagles
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 25 2023
Go to top button