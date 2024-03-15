Jimmy Rollins to Open Eleven Social Restaurant in June

Former Philadelphia Phillies‘ shortstop Jimmy Rollins –yeah, say it in your best Dan Baker voice! — is entering the Philadelphia restaurant scene, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.
According to the report, J-Roll is partnering with California based restauranteur Matt DeLima to bring Eleven Social, a lounge-style establishment, to Philadelphia. Eleven Social will be located at 117 Chestnut St in Old City, the former home of 2nd Story Brewing Company. The restaurant/lounge will serve American-style food and will also brew their own beer. Name Eleven Social after Rollins’ No. 11 uniform number, the restaurant/lounge is set to open in June or July.
Rollins spent parts of 15 seasons with the Phillies from 2000-2014 and is the club’s all-time hits leader. In his post playing career, Rollins has been a fixture in baseball media circles serving as a color commentator on NBC Sports Philadelphia telecasts and as a postseason analyst for TBS Sports.
Franzke and LA’s entire call from Jimmy Rollins’ 2009 NLCS Game 4 walkoff
still get goosebumps pic.twitter.com/iroNTtbOBW
— Nick Piccone (@_piccone) August 8, 2023
