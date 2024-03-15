Phillies

Jimmy Rollins to Open Eleven Social Restaurant in June

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Jimmy Rollins to Open Eleven Social Restaurant in June Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Former Philadelphia Phillies‘ shortstop Jimmy Rollins –yeah, say it in your best Dan Baker voice! — is entering the Philadelphia restaurant scene, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

According to the report, J-Roll is partnering with California based restauranteur Matt DeLima to bring Eleven Social, a lounge-style establishment, to Philadelphia. Eleven Social will be located at 117 Chestnut St in Old City, the former home of 2nd Story Brewing Company. The restaurant/lounge will serve American-style food and will also brew their own beer. Name Eleven Social after Rollins’ No. 11 uniform number, the restaurant/lounge is set to open in June or July.

Rollins spent parts of 15 seasons with the Phillies from 2000-2014 and is the club’s all-time hits leader. In his post playing career, Rollins has been a fixture in baseball media circles serving as a color commentator on NBC Sports Philadelphia telecasts and as a postseason analyst for TBS Sports.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

