MLB Free Agency News: Aaron Nola Rejects Philadelphia Phillies Qualifying Offer

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
MLB Free Agency News: Aaron Nola Rejects Philadelphia Phillies Qualifying Offer Jul 4, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

 

In not so surprising news, free agent RHP Aaron Nola has rejected the Philadelphia Phillies qualifying offer for 2024. In fact, none of the seven free agents that were extended qualifying offers accepted them. The Phillies will be compensated with a 4th round compensatory pick in the 2024 MLB Draft if/when Nola signs elsewhere. And make no bones about it, Nola is likely to sign elsewhere baring a change of heart. 

While Nola and the Phillies are still communicating, the sides are reportedly nowhere close to a deal. MLB Insiders and talking heads have now shifted their talking points and reporting to where Nola will likely end up and who the Phils will likely target to replace him. The 30-year-old righty is expected to receive in the area of $30MM a year on his new contract. This is reportedly more than the Phillies are willing to spend on keeping Nola in red pinstripes. 

RELATED- MLB Free Agency Rumors: The Latest Aaron Nola Rumors from the MLB Hot Stove

Expect action to pick up as the MLB Hot Stove season reaches its boiling point at the MLB Winter Meetings in Nashville from December 3 through December 6. Stay tuned here for all the latest news and rumors surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies and the MLB Hot Stove!

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
