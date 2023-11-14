MLB Free Agency Rumors: The Latest Aaron Nola Rumors from the MLB Hot Stove

The Philadelphia Phillies and free agent pitcher Aaron Nola are nowhere close to a deal despite mutual interest, reports MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Nola, 30, is a free agent for the first time and it comes with a pitching class that is light on top level talent. In short, Nola can name his price and forego offering the Phillies a “hometown discount” and that’s exactly how this seems to be playing out. Morosi added that he believes there’s a better than 50% chance Nola can find a better deal outside of Philadelphia.
“I don’t get the sense that the Phillies and [Aaron] Nola are at all close on a reunion.”@jonmorosi | #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/CZqYQyY0LR
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 11, 2023
So, who exactly is tied to Nola?
Morosi notes the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals are interested in the former Phils starter. Atlanta is particularly interesting, but not surprising. The six-time defending National League East champions have publicly committed to increasing payroll in 2024 after another disappointing postseason run in 2023. St. Louis shouldn’t come as a surprise, the Cardinals are looking to revamp their rotation after a dismal 2023 saw them become sellers for the first time in a long time. In short, they’re two teams that are willing to spend big dollars on a starting pitcher and that’s what Nola is looking for.
Nola was rumored to be asking for an 8-year/$200MM-plus deal from the Phillies prior to the 2023 MLB regular season. Negotiations were stopped before the season began, and the two sides were reportedly never close to an agreement at that number. The right-hander went 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA with 202 K and a 1.15 WHIP in 32 starts during the 2023 regular season. He third in the NL in home runs allowed (33) and pitched consistently inconsistent before the postseason. Nola went 3-1 with a 2.35 ERA, 23 K, and a 0.96 WHIP in four postseason starts for the Phillies. The loss unfortunately came in NLCS Game 6 when the Phils had a 3-2 series lead. Nola went 4.1 innings and allowed four earned runs in what will likely be his final start in Phillies pinstripes.
The Phillies will reportedly pivot to Sonny Gray and soon-to-be NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell if they’re unable to come to an agreement with Nola. Another arm that might be available sooner than later is Milwaukee’s Corbin Burns. The Athletic/MLB Network’s Jim Bowden believes the Brewers will commence a fire sale and move on from big ticket players such as Burns. Bowden lists the Phillies as one of the potential landing spots for the three-time All-Star and Cy Young winner.
Expect action to pick up as the MLB Hot Stove season reaches its boiling point at the MLB Winter Meetings in Nashville from December 3 through December 6. Stay tuned here for all the latest news and rumors surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies and the MLB Hot Stove!