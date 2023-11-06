Phillies

MLB Free Agency: Phillies Offer Qualifying Offer to RHP Aaron Nola

MLB Free Agency: Phillies Offer Qualifying Offer to RHP Aaron Nola Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Philadelphia Phillies have extended a qualifying offer to starting pitcher Aaron Nola, reports MLB insider Jon Heyman. The qualifying offer has been set at $20.325MM. Nola now has 10-days to accept or reject the qualifying offer from the Phillies. It would be shocking if Nola decides to accept the Phillies offer and forego what is expected to be a big free agent pay day. The Phillies will be compensated if Nola is to sign elsewhere.

RELATED: MLB OFFSEASON KEY DATES

Nola, 30, has spent his entire career in the organization after being drafted 7th overall in the 2014 MLB Draft out of Louisiana State University. He made his Major League debut a year later, June 21, 2015, and was named the Phillies opening day starter for 2016 solidifying his role in the organization. Nola has a 90-71 record with a 2.71 ERA, 1,582 strikeouts, and a 1.129 WHIP in nine Big League seasons. The Paragon Sports client was reportedly seeking an 8-year/$200MM-plus extension prior to the 2023 MLB regular season. Sportrac places Nola’s value at $24.5MM annually and projects a 6-year/$147MM-plus contract for the righty.

