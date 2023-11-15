Phillies

MLB Free Agency Rumors: Phillies Kicking the Tires on Yamamoto? Josh Hader Rumors and More from the MLB Hot Stove

MLB Free Agency Rumors: Phillies Kicking the Tires on Yamamoto? Josh Hader Rumors and More from the MLB Hot Stove

 

The pipeline of Japanese born players to the Philadelphia Phillies isn’t exactly something to be excited about. According to JapaneseBallPlayers.com, the Phils have had a whopping two Japanese players in franchise history! Two! Tadahito Iguchi was the first ever to play for the Phillies in 2007. He played admirably for the 2007 NL East champs holding the fort down while Chase Utley fought through injuries. The other was So Taguchi who joined the 2008 World Champions in a utility role. Iguchi and Taguchi weren’t exactly Ichiro and Ohtani. In fact, the Phillies have very rarely, if ever, been closely tied to a Japanese free agent. Well, it looks like that might change during this MLB Hot Stove. 

Former NBC Sports Philly baseball insider Jim Salisbury joined the WIP Midday Show with Hugh Douglas and Joe Giglio and dropped a Salisbury bomb about the Phillies interest in Japanese free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Seattle Mariners are the perceived front-runners for Yamamoto’s service. But Salisbury is right, the Phillies have no little-to-no track record with Japanese born players but now would be one hell of a time to start one.

Phillies in on Josh Hader?

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

If the 2023 National League Championship Series taught us anything, it’s that the Phillies are in need of a revamped backend of the bullpen in 2024. A popular name on the free agent market is former San Diego Padres closer, five-time All-Star Josh Hader. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, no longer Jon Paul Morosi, notes the Phillies are interested in the free agent closer.

The knock-on Hader has been his apparent disinterest in pitching outside of the 9th inning, multiple innings, and three days in a row. In the new analytic driven world of baseball this is viewed as problematic. In an old school, old man yells at cloud world, Hader being locked into the 9th is exactly what a team like the Phillies could use. The 29-year-old lefty went 2-3 with a 1.28 ERA, 33 saves, 85 K, and a 1.10 WHIP in 56.1 innings for the Padres.

If Hader is pitching for the Phillies this past postseason they make the World Series.  Sign the man. 

Nola to the Yankees?

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Another day, another Aaron Nola rumor. Morosi adds the Yankees are also kicking the tires on free agent starting pitcher Aaron Nola. As noted the other day, the Phillies and Nola are communicating however a reunion doesn’t seem likely. Carry on with your day!

