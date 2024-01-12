NFL Awards: Jason Kelce Highlights Eagles AP All-Pro Selections

The Eagles already had two players named to the NFLPA All-Pro team.
On Friday, the Associated Press (AP) named their All-Pro teams.
Highlighting the first team was Eagles center Jason Kelce.
The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro team:FIRST TEAMOFFENSEQuarterback — Lamar Jackson, BaltimoreRunning Back — Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco Fullback _ Kyle Juszczyk, San FranciscoTight End — George Kittle, San FranciscoWide Receivers — Tyreek Hill, Miami; CeeDee…
— Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 12, 2024
The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro team:FIRST TEAMOFFENSEQuarterback — Lamar Jackson, BaltimoreRunning Back — Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco Fullback _ Kyle Juszczyk, San FranciscoTight End — George Kittle, San FranciscoWide Receivers — Tyreek Hill, Miami; CeeDee…
— Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 12, 2024
Kelce adds this as his sixth first team selection. He’s had only the COVID season where he has not been first-team All-Pro since 2017.
The dominance has made it so only one other active center has ever been selected to the team.
It certainly adds to what seems like a certain Hall of Fame resume – the debate may now be just over if he’ll get in on the first ballot or unanimously.
The Eagles also had three others named to the second team.
AJ Brown was named to his second second-team All-Pro, repeating his position from last season on the list.
Lane Johnson appears once again, making his fourth team (twice a first-teamer, twice a second-teamer).
Kicker Jake Elliott, one of the few players without blame during this recent collapse, was also named to the second-team, marking his first AP All-Pro selection.