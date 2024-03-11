NFL Free Agency: Eagles Bringing In Bryce Huff

NFL’s free agency legal tampering period has begun and the Eagles are active.
It seems they’ve already agreed to a deal with one of their reported top targets: edge rusher Bryce Huff.
The Eagles have agreed to terms with Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff, as per @AdamSchefter.
Three years, $51.1 million.
Huff is 25 and had 10 sacks last year in a breakthrough season. Former undrafted free agent out of Memphis.
— Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) March 11, 2024
The Eagles have agreed to terms with Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff, as per @AdamSchefter.
Three years, $51.1 million.
Huff is 25 and had 10 sacks last year in a breakthrough season. Former undrafted free agent out of Memphis.
— Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) March 11, 2024
The former Jets edge will figure to be in a much stronger rotation in Philadelphia and they hope it will clean things up.
His deal is expected to be for three years and $51.1 million.
At $17 million per season, that deal drops him outside of the top 15 highest-paid edge rushers, so if this deal works out like the Reddick and/or Hargrave deals did, the Eagles will have him on a contract that looks like a bargain next season. Of course, it will depend on if his play takes that next step or not.
Huff is expected to be an up and coming edge. He had over 10 sacks with the Jets last seasons and has improved his play every season. Last year, he won more of his pass rushes than nearly any other edge in the game, which can be a solid indicator of future production – particularly on a line that should have some top talent around him and rotating in.
He played roughly 50% of the defensive snaps for the Eagles last year, so a solid rotation should allow that to continue this season with the Eagles.
The deal does not necessitate but could push a trade of Haason Reddick or Josh Sweat as the team looks to add some draft capital and avoid paying more for both of those edge rushers than they will be paying Huff.
Huff is also turning 26 in the coming months while Sweat is already 27 and Reddick is 30, meaning the team may see a longer-term value in having the younger Huff around.
This is the first major agreement with a free agent for the Eagles and would count against them in the compensatory pick formula. Right now, the deal would ensure they get no draft pick for the loss of D’Andre Swift.