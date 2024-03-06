NFL Offseason: Eagles Reportedly Releasing Avonte Maddox

The Eagles are making some cost cutting moves.
Just last week it was announced the team would save a ton of cap room by releasing safety Kevin Byard.
In another move, it seems they will do that with another guy in the secondary: Avonte Maddox.
More roster moves: The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing CB Avonte Maddox after six seasons, per sources. He had a $9.6 million salary cap hit for 2024. The two sides will keep talking and are open to a reunion. pic.twitter.com/xXuWctNQ1v
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2024
More roster moves: The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing CB Avonte Maddox after six seasons, per sources. He had a $9.6 million salary cap hit for 2024. The two sides will keep talking and are open to a reunion. pic.twitter.com/xXuWctNQ1v
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2024
Maddox has a cap hit of $9.6 million if they keep him on his current deal. By releasing him, they could save almost $2 million. They could also make it a post-June 1 designation and save over $7.5 million in cap space with the move.
As Schefter reports, however, the two sides will continue to talk and a reunion is quite possible if the sides can agree to a new deal.
Maddox has shown skill that warranted his extension, but has struggled to stay healthy.
The corner has appeared in 16 games just one season of his six-year career and has failed to be healthy enough to appear in even 10 games each of the last two seasons. That sort of injury history makes it unlikely any team will be offering him deals that give him the roughly $7.5 million AAV that he got from the Eagles before that history became so extensive.
The Eagles do have plenty of bodies at corner right now, with Slay and Bradberry under contract along with the expected returns of Zech McPhearson and Isaiah Rodgers (both of whom missed last season). Kelee Ringo, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks, Mekhi Garner, Mario Goodrich and Tiawan Mullen are also currently all set to return as young corners the team likes to have around for at least depth purposes with at least three of them seeing game action over the last two seasons.