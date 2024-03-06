Eagles

NFL Offseason: Eagles Reportedly Releasing Avonte Maddox

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Twitter
NFL Offseason: Eagles Reportedly Releasing Avonte Maddox Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are making some cost cutting moves.

Just last week it was announced the team would save a ton of cap room by releasing safety Kevin Byard.

In another move, it seems they will do that with another guy in the secondary: Avonte Maddox.

Maddox has a cap hit of $9.6 million if they keep him on his current deal. By releasing him, they could save almost $2 million. They could also make it a post-June 1 designation and save over $7.5 million in cap space with the move.

As Schefter reports, however, the two sides will continue to talk and a reunion is quite possible if the sides can agree to a new deal.

Maddox has shown skill that warranted his extension, but has struggled to stay healthy.

The corner has appeared in 16 games just one season of his six-year career and has failed to be healthy enough to appear in even 10 games each of the last two seasons. That sort of injury history makes it unlikely any team will be offering him deals that give him the roughly $7.5 million AAV that he got from the Eagles before that history became so extensive.

The Eagles do have plenty of bodies at corner right now, with Slay and Bradberry under contract along with the expected returns of Zech McPhearson and Isaiah Rodgers (both of whom missed last season). Kelee Ringo, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks, Mekhi Garner, Mario Goodrich and Tiawan Mullen are also currently all set to return as young corners the team likes to have around for at least depth purposes with at least three of them seeing game action over the last two seasons.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Jason Kelce Retirement Speech Professes Love for Philadelphia Fans and Sends a Final Message to His Teammates: “Change Those Narratives.”

Jason Kelce Retirement Speech Professes Love for Philadelphia Fans and Sends a Final Message to His Teammates: “Change Those Narratives.”

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 5 2024
Eagles
Official: Jason Kelce Retires After 13 NFL Seasons
Official: Jason Kelce Retires After 13 NFL Seasons
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 4 2024
Eagles
NFL Offseason: Eagles Reportedly Release Veteran Safety Kevin Byard
NFL Offseason: Eagles Reportedly Release Veteran Safety Kevin Byard
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Mar 1 2024
Eagles
Eagles Coaching Changes: Birds Officially Announce Full Slate Of Coaching Changes
Eagles Coaching Changes: Birds Officially Announce Full Slate Of Coaching Changes
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Feb 23 2024
Eagles
NFL Offseason: Eagles Re-Sign TE Albert Okwuegbunam
NFL Offseason: Eagles Re-Sign TE Albert Okwuegbunam
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Feb 23 2024
Eagles
NFL Offseason: Eagles Sign Tyrion Davis-Price To Futures Contracts
NFL Offseason: Eagles Sign Tyrion Davis-Price To Futures Contracts
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Feb 20 2024
Eagles
Eagles Coaching Changes: Michael Clay Signs Extension With Philly
Eagles Coaching Changes: Michael Clay Signs Extension With Philly
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Feb 16 2024
Go to top button