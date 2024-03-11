NFL Offseason: Landon Dickerson Agrees To Four-Year Extension

Howie Roseman is hard at work before the start of free agency.
Just before the start of the legal tampering period, the Eagles locked up one of their young, top OL.
Landon Dickerson reportedly had a record-breaking four-year extension.
The #Eagles and Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson have agreed to terms on a 4-year extension worth $84M base, $87M max value, source said. He gets $50M total guaranteed and a $20M signing bonus. The highest-paid guard in NFL history at $21M per year.The deal was done by his agents…
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024
Following the loss of Jason Kelce, it was important for the Eagles to make sure they’ve got some continuity on the offensive line and Dickerson will do just that.
Dickerson, when healthy, has been one of the top guards in the league and now the Eagles have re-set the market for guards with a $21 million per year deal.
Dickerson is guaranteed $50 million and the four years keep him under contract through 2028.
It wouldn’t be a shock to see the team complete some other extensions in the coming days, as well.
DeVonta Smith is the most obvious candidate, but players like Jordan Mailata, Milton Williams or even one of Josh Sweat/Haason Reddick could also be looking at new deals that the Eagles hope to get on the books before the markets reset several times before next offseason.