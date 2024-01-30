Eagles

NFL Offseason: Eagles Sign Noah Togiai To Futures Contracts

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Twitter
NFL Offseason: Eagles Sign Noah Togiai To Futures Contracts Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles announced another roster move on Tuesday.

After locking up 20 players on futures deals a bit over a week ago, the Eagles also announced they’ve signed Noah Togiai to a futures deal, too.

Togiai will be back with the team yet again after originally joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

He was claimed off waivers that year following final cuts and spent the year with the Colts before re-joining Philadelphia in the offseason. He also signed with the Cardinals last offseason before getting cut with final cuts again and winding up with the Raiders practice squad. Midway through this season, he returned to the Eagles practice squad.

Clearly, the Eagles like having Togiai around and he’s had some impressive preseason showings as a player that the depth quarterbacks rely on and feel comfortable throwing to.

Other than Goedert, Stoll and Calcaterra, Togiai joins E.J. Jenkins as the only two depth tight ends the Eagles currently have under team control next season.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
NFL Pro Bowl: Jalen Hurts and Darius Slay Named Pro Bowl Replacements

NFL Pro Bowl: Jalen Hurts and Darius Slay Named Pro Bowl Replacements

Author image Paul Bowman  •  3h
Eagles
Eagles Coaching Changes: Birds Bringing In Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt As Defensive Line Coach
Eagles Coaching Changes: Birds Bringing In Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt As Defensive Line Coach
Author image Paul Bowman  •  20h
Eagles
Eagles Coaching Changes: Kellen Moore Reportedly Joining Eagles As Offensive Coordinator
Eagles Coaching Changes: Kellen Moore Reportedly Joining Eagles As Offensive Coordinator
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jan 28 2024
Eagles
Eagles Coaching Changes: Vic Fangio Officially Named Eagles Defensive Coordinator
Eagles Coaching Changes: Vic Fangio Officially Named Eagles Defensive Coordinator
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jan 27 2024
Eagles
Vic Fangio is expected to be Named New Eagles Defensive Coordinator
Vic Fangio is expected to be Named New Eagles Defensive Coordinator
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 25 2024
Eagles
Eagles Offensive Coordinator Search: A Running Thread of Eagles OC Rumors
Eagles Offensive Coordinator Search: A Running Thread of Eagles OC Rumors
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 25 2024
Eagles
Eagles Coaching Changes: Brian Johnson To Part Ways With Birds
Eagles Coaching Changes: Brian Johnson To Part Ways With Birds
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jan 23 2024
Go to top button