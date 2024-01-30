NFL Offseason: Eagles Sign Noah Togiai To Futures Contracts

The Eagles announced another roster move on Tuesday.
After locking up 20 players on futures deals a bit over a week ago, the Eagles also announced they’ve signed Noah Togiai to a futures deal, too.
We've signed TE Noah Togiai to a Reserve/Future contract. pic.twitter.com/eTTCarH1Uz
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 30, 2024
Togiai will be back with the team yet again after originally joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
He was claimed off waivers that year following final cuts and spent the year with the Colts before re-joining Philadelphia in the offseason. He also signed with the Cardinals last offseason before getting cut with final cuts again and winding up with the Raiders practice squad. Midway through this season, he returned to the Eagles practice squad.
Clearly, the Eagles like having Togiai around and he’s had some impressive preseason showings as a player that the depth quarterbacks rely on and feel comfortable throwing to.
Other than Goedert, Stoll and Calcaterra, Togiai joins E.J. Jenkins as the only two depth tight ends the Eagles currently have under team control next season.