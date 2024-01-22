NFL Offseason: Eagles Officially Announce 20 Players Signed To Futures Contracts

The Eagles already got some publicity for their landing receiver Austin Watkins, who had multiple teams pursuing his services, last week.
Around the same time, the news about tight end EJ Jenkins, who had spent time with the Jets, also leaked.
On Monday, the Eagles officially released their reserve contract for this offseason which includes a total of 20 players.
We've signed the following players to Reserve/Future contracts:
DT Thomas BookerT Le'Raven ClarkWR Shaquan DavisDT Noah EllissDB Mekhi GarnerDB Mario GoodrichWR Jacob HarrisWR Griffin HebertDE Tarron JacksonTE E.J. JenkinsLB Terrell LewisDB Tristin McCollumDB Tiawan… pic.twitter.com/TdJGByTyVS
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 22, 2024
We've signed the following players to Reserve/Future contracts:
DT Thomas BookerT Le'Raven ClarkWR Shaquan DavisDT Noah EllissDB Mekhi GarnerDB Mario GoodrichWR Jacob HarrisWR Griffin HebertDE Tarron JacksonTE E.J. JenkinsLB Terrell LewisDB Tristin McCollumDB Tiawan… pic.twitter.com/TdJGByTyVS
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 22, 2024
Brett Toth and Le’Raven Clark are two of the highlights among the other 18 as players who have valuable NFL snaps under their belts to provide some additional depth to the offensive line (which may be losing players like Sua Opeta and Jack Driscoll in free agency). Toth has been with the team for most of the time since the 2019 preseason. Clark has spent most of his time since the 2021 offseason with Philadelphia, so the pair are well versed in the demands of Jeff Stoutland.
Defensive end Tarron Jackson will also find himself in his fourth season with Philadelphia. The defensive lineman was picked by the Birds in sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft and has been with the team since then, though he hasn’t seen many snaps considering the depth they have at the positions he’d line up at.
Cornerback Taiwan Mullen was an undrafted free agent out of Indiana this year and spent time with the Eagles practice squad following initial roster cuts, though he was released in October. He had spent the preseason with the Chargers, so this would be his first year in camp with the Eagles.
Eagles fans may also be familiar with Brandon Smith, the Penn State linebacker who had a big billing that he just never seemed to live up to. He was selected by the Panthers in the fourth round of the 2022 Draft and wound up with the Eagles practice squad late this season, even getting activated for a few games due to injuries at the linebacker position.
Mario Goodrich and Mekhi Gardner are likely familiar names for fans of offseason camp. Gardner was one of the Eagles undrafted free agents this past offseason. Goodrich was an UDFA signing by the Birds back in 2022.
A few other Eagles UDFA signing to re-appear on the list are receiver Joseph Ngata, a 2023 signing who appeared to be a fan favorite in camp, and DT Noah Elliss, the brother of Christian Elliss who the Patriots claimed mid-season and was a 2022 UDFA signing for the Eagles. Elliss had been released with an injury after camp this season but returned to the Eagles on their practice squad midseason.
Tristin McCollum joined camp last season and was a standout to the coaches, but wound up being a final cut. He spent all season on the Eagles practice squad and saw some game action, playing most of the safety snaps in the second Giants game after Reed Blankenship left with injury.
Thomas Booker also spent the 2023 season on the Eagles practice squad after the former fifth-round pick was cut by the Texans in their final round of cuts.
A trio of new receivers finds themselves heading to Philadelphia. Griffin Herbert is coming out of Louisiana Tech where he recorded 1532 yards and 14 touchdowns over four seasons. Jacob Harris is out of Western Kentucky and was a fourth-round pick of the Rams in 2021. He spent two seasons in LA (including when they won the Super Bowl) before spending last season on the Jaguars’ practice squad. Shaquan Davis is out of South Carolina State and signed with the Saints as an UDFA in 2023. He spent the season on their practice squad (outside of time spent on IR).
This article is still being written and updates will be made over time.