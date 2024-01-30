Eagles

NFL Pro Bowl: Jalen Hurts and Darius Slay Named Pro Bowl Replacements

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles certainly didn’t have the season they were hoping for.

Still, the Eagles wound up with six of their players being selected to the Pro Bowl this year.

On Tuesday, two more Eagles got Pro Bowl nods of their own.

Jalen Hurts was named to replace 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

Darius Slay will replace Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward.

Both players will replace someone who will be in the Super Bowl.

For Hurts, this is his second straight Pro Bowl selection. It would be the first he could theoretically participate in if he chose to do so.

For Slay, this would be his sixth overall appearance on a Pro Bowl roster and it is his third consecutive selection with the Eagles.

It’s not often you see eight Pro Bowlers on a team that looked like the worst team in the league by the end of the season, but that’s probably why there are so many coaching changes going on.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

