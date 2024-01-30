NFL Pro Bowl: Jalen Hurts and Darius Slay Named Pro Bowl Replacements

The Eagles certainly didn’t have the season they were hoping for.
Still, the Eagles wound up with six of their players being selected to the Pro Bowl this year.
On Tuesday, two more Eagles got Pro Bowl nods of their own.
1️⃣ and 2️⃣ have been named to the #ProBowlGames @JalenHurts (replaces Brock Purdy) and @bigplay24slay (replaces Charvarius Ward). pic.twitter.com/BjN9f0t1bA— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 30, 2024
Jalen Hurts was named to replace 49ers QB Brock Purdy.
Darius Slay will replace Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward.
Both players will replace someone who will be in the Super Bowl.
For Hurts, this is his second straight Pro Bowl selection. It would be the first he could theoretically participate in if he chose to do so.
For Slay, this would be his sixth overall appearance on a Pro Bowl roster and it is his third consecutive selection with the Eagles.
It’s not often you see eight Pro Bowlers on a team that looked like the worst team in the league by the end of the season, but that’s probably why there are so many coaching changes going on.