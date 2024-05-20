Sports Betting

Pennsylvania Sports Betting Revenue Rises 13% YoY In April

Zach Wolpin photo
Zach Wolpin
Last Friday, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported $646 million in a sports betting handle in April 2024. That is up 12.9% compared to April 2023. Pennsylvania made $59.1 million in revenue from its $646 million betting handle. Online sportsbooks took a $19.3% decrease month-over-month. Sports betting has been legal for a while now in PA but their betting handle continues to grow year-over-year. Dave Briggs, the managing editor at PlayPennsylvania had this to say.

As the sports schedule softens as the calendar closes in on summer, we typically see a decline in sports betting in April. The good news is the year-over-year comparison that shows solid increases over April of 2023. That trend shows Pennsylvania’s sports betting sector is still continuing to grow.” – Dave Briggs

In April, gross revenue was only down 7.3% in Pennsylvania. The state was able to levy taxes on $42.4 million in adjusted gross sports betting revenue. They saw an inflow of $14.4 million in tax receipts into state coffers for April. Additionally, the state’s $188.2 million AGR was up 10.6% from 2023.

What operators saw the most revenue in April from online sports betting in Pennsylvania?

FanDuel had the most revenue of any sportsbook operator in Pennsylvania in April with $32.2 million in gross winnings. That’s an increase of $120,000 in March despite an 18.5% dip in their betting handle. They also had an 11.9% hold in April, lifting their year-to-date win rate to 11.5%. In 2024, FanDeul has paid $36.3 million worth of bonuses and credits to mobile bettors. Their $7 million in April accounted for half of Pennsylvania’s promotional credits and bonuses. 

DraftKings was second in April 2024 in Pennsylvania with $14 million in winnings. Additionally, they accepted $167 million worth of bets for an 8.4% hold. Their all-time betting handle is now over $7 billion. In April 2024, EPN Bet had its best month with a 9.2% win rate. They made $3.7 million in winnings from a total betting handle of $40.5 million. Caesars sportsbook was held under a 6% hold for the seventh consecutive month. They had $636,000 in winnings from a $24.5 million handle. In 2024, Caesars has won just over $3 million in gross revenue.

Zach Wolpin photo

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

