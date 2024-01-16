Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles News: Jason Kelce Retiring

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) thanks the fans as he leaves the field after a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

 

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce is retiring, reports NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Kelce informed his teammates of his decision following Monday’s 32-9 NFC Wild Card Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is a developing story…

