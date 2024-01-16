Philadelphia Eagles News: Jason Kelce Retiring

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce is retiring, reports NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Kelce informed his teammates of his decision following Monday’s 32-9 NFC Wild Card Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Six-time All-Pro and future Hall-of-Fame center Jason Kelce told his Eagles’ teammates in Monday night’s postgame locker room that he is in fact retiring, per league sources.
The 36-year-old Kelce became visibly emotional at the end of the Eagles’ 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers. He… pic.twitter.com/GofAAlFtUd
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2024
This is a developing story…