Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Complete Epic Collapse In Wild Card Matchup With Buccaneers

The Eagles secured their postseason berth by way of their starting the season 10-1.
Then there was what is being considered by many to be the worst collapse in Eagles history. It was worsened by the team playing starters in their final, meaningless game of the season that wound up leaving the team without Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown and AJ Brown for their lone guaranteed playoff game.
To the surprise of just about no one, the game went the same way as the last six. The defense made no plays and no tackles, the offensive play calls were terrible and Hurts kept the ball more often than not rarely targeting his open man (preferring to throw it to a covered receiver).
The best plays for the defense was a sack by Josh Sweat that setup a 3rd and long and then forced a throw that SHOULD have been picked, but it only hit Cunningham in both of his hands, so naturally he didn’t come down with it (and the Eagles went down another field goal).
Among the items to add to the embarrassment: a failed brotherly shove at the one-yard line on a two-point conversion attempt and a fumble by Britain Covey on the lone punt the Buccaneers had in the first half.
Still, Tampa Bay settling for field goals and a miracle of several play calls that weren’t incredibly stupid left the Eagles entering the half just one score down.
They came out after the half with a -1 yard run, a deep pass to Watkins (which would have been DPI for literally any other receiver, but wasn’t called) and then Cam Jurgens doing absolutely no blocking to allow a sack. And so began another garbage half of offense.
The tagteam duo of the absolute dumbest plays you could find really highlighted the third quarter as Kenneth Gainwell pushed up to the line of scrimmage on a rushing attempt only to run six yards backward and get tackled there. Then Jalen Hurts decided to hold onto the ball until the defenders got there, so he not only ran into his own endzone, but then stood still and did not throw the ball to let the next guy hit him and bring him down for a safety (the play started at the 14-yard line). He attempted to throw the ball only after he was already down. It was a series of plays that would be worthy of immediately benching Gainwell for the rest of the game and then immediately cutting him post game. It also should have lead to the immediate benching of Hurts, who clearly did not have any interest in trying to win.
The defense actually played pretty solid to start the second half, until they saw Gainwell and Hurts tank the game on that safety, then they went back to playing the defense where all they do is try to run more clock while the other team scores (making very little attempt to complete a tackle in the process).
Jalen Hurts tried to prove he cared a little bit and quickly led a drive down to the Tampa Bay 22, just for the team to take a two-yard loss and two penalties to setup 2nd and 22. They wound up with a turnover on downs as they tried to pass (shocking) the ball to Smith (shocking) – a play only every single person in the world could have seen coming.
That essentially wrapped up the game. There was plenty more garbage play to watch if that’s your thing, but none of it really mattered.
Now the real question can be answered: are Jeffery Laurie and Howie Roseman bright enough to immediately fire every one of these morons responsible for the worst offense and defense the league has ever seen, particularly with the star talent they have.
Who else could you pick? The offense had only a few players doing well. One never saw a target, one was injured after his first few targets and a third didn’t get the ball enough. That leaves Smith, who Hurts tried to force every single throw to like the defense couldn’t figure it out. Still Smith overcame this mountain and recorded seven tackles for 141 yards.
Williams still plays limited snaps, but he made a couple big plays in this one – including a run stuff on perhaps the only stuff completed by an Eagle solo in this game and a sack.