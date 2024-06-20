Public Service Announcement: The Diamondbacks-Phillies Series Will (Mostly) Be a Streaming Special!

The boomers are going to be angry this weekend trying to watch their beloved Philadelphia Phillies telecasts!

The Phillies welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks back to South Philly for a “much anticipated” 2023 National League Championship Series rematch beginning on Friday night. The three-game set will feature the Cole Hamels retirement ceremony and City Connect uniforms on Friday, a highly anticipated Riley Green (?) concert on Saturday, and the classic Father’s Day men’s hat giveaway on Sunday! If you can’t make it down to the ballpark, you’ll need to plug in your streaming devices to catch the Phillies in action this weekend.

Two of the three games this weekend will be streamed exclusively. Here’s a quick guide on how to watch the D-backs and Phillies this weekend.

Friday, June 21

Friday night’s contest will be streamed exclusively on AppleTV+ as part of MLB’s Friday Night Baseball package on AppleTV+. Look, we’ve been down this road before! This isn’t the first Phillies game to stream on AppleTV+. Other than the streaming/having to buy another streaming app factor, MLB’s games on AppleTV+ are actually really well done. The picture seems crisper, and the telecast comes off “cleaner” from a graphic standpoint compared to a standard broadcast. Fans always complain about Apple’s announcers, but I couldn’t tell you if they’re any good or not. See, AppleTV+ has the awesome feature where you can list to the SportsRadio 94 WIP broadcast. Yes, Franzke and Andersen coming through your TV speakers!

Saturday, June 22

Don’t worry folks! You’ll have Tom McCarthy and crew keeping you company on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Sunday, June 23

MLB’s Sunday Leadoff “Game of the Week” will move from Peacock to Roku beginning with Sunday’s D-backs-Phillies contest. According to MLB’s press release, the game will stream for free on the Roku Channel. Yes, it’s another streaming app that you have to download, although many likely have it on their smart TV and don’t even know it! Like AppleTV+, you can also watch Roku through a streaming app on a smartphone. Bad news, the game starts at 11:30 AM!

Good luck in your streaming adventures this weekend!