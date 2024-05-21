NFL Free Agency: Eagles DeVante Parker Announces Retirement

The Eagles are saying goodbye to another veteran.
On Monday, following the team’s first OTAs, it was announced that WR DeVante Parker would be retiring.
Signed early in the free agency process, Parker appeared to be the first real competitor for the WR3 role this season.
Instead, he’s ascended to the upper echelons of Eagles history with players like Myles Jack, who also signed with the team then retired before the season last year. That’s a tier below the Frank Gore level, where he didn’t event get to the contract signing.
After nine NFL seasons, Eagles WR DeVante Parker has decided to retire, he said Monday night.
As much as he looked forward to his time with the Eagles, Parker decided the time had come to spend more time with his family that includes his four children.
“I want to see my kids,… pic.twitter.com/enakIQc4LT
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2024
It now appears that veterans Parris Campbell and Britain Covey would have the in-route to the key role in the offense with draft pick Ainias Smith also likely to get a solid shot to take over the position.
Eagles Draft Recap:
Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo
Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa
Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian
Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson
Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M
Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson
Round 5, Pick 172 – OG Trevor Keegan – Michigan
Round 6, Pick 185 – WR Johnny Wilson – Florida State
Round 6, Pick 190 – OG Dylan McMahon – NC State
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder
Eagles Offseason Recap:
Extensions:
Free Agents (Added):
WR DeVante Parker (Retired)