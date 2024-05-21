NFL Free Agency: Eagles DeVante Parker Announces Retirement

The Eagles are saying goodbye to another veteran.

On Monday, following the team’s first OTAs, it was announced that WR DeVante Parker would be retiring.

Signed early in the free agency process, Parker appeared to be the first real competitor for the WR3 role this season.

Instead, he’s ascended to the upper echelons of Eagles history with players like Myles Jack, who also signed with the team then retired before the season last year. That’s a tier below the Frank Gore level, where he didn’t event get to the contract signing.

After nine NFL seasons, Eagles WR DeVante Parker has decided to retire, he said Monday night. As much as he looked forward to his time with the Eagles, Parker decided the time had come to spend more time with his family that includes his four children. “I want to see my kids,… pic.twitter.com/enakIQc4LT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2024

It now appears that veterans Parris Campbell and Britain Covey would have the in-route to the key role in the offense with draft pick Ainias Smith also likely to get a solid shot to take over the position.

Eagles Draft Recap:

Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo

Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa

Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian

Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M

Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 172 – OG Trevor Keegan – Michigan

Round 6, Pick 185 – WR Johnny Wilson – Florida State

Round 6, Pick 190 – OG Dylan McMahon – NC State

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder

2024 Undrafted Free Agents

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

WR AJ Brown

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker (Retired)

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

OL Mekhi Becton

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

RB Boston Scott

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox