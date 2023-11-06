Phillies

Phillies Roster Moves: Phillies Claim LHP Josh Fleming from Tampa Bay Rays

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Phillies Roster Moves: Phillies Claim LHP Josh Fleming from Tampa Bay Rays Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Philadelphia Phillies have made their first roster move of the MLB Hot Stove season! Yes, the move involves a pitcher. No, it has nothing to do with pending free agent Aaron Nola. The Phillies have claimed left-handed pitcher Josh Fleming, reports the Tampa Bay Times Marc Tompkin. Fleming was placed on outright waivers by the Rays on Saturday.

UPDATE: Phillies Confirm the Move

The 27-year-old Fleming split time between the Rays bullpen and rotation in his four-seasons in Tampa Bay. Fleming has complied a 19-13 record with a 4.88 ERA and 1.419 WHIP through four big league seasons. The high mark for Fleming was the COVID shortened 2020 season, he went 5-0 with a 2.78 ERA in 32.1 innings -seven games and five starts- with a 1.082 WHIP for the American League Champion Rays. Fleming has pitched in the 2020 and 2021 postseasons, respectively, compiling no record in 6.2 innings with a 5.40 ERA. He was 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA in mostly a relivers role in 2023 for Tampa.

RELATED: MLB OFFSEASON KEY DATES

Fleming could play a role similar to Matt Strahm, a starter when needed and a reliever down the stretch, for the 2024 Phillies. He’s most effective out of the bullpen with a career 3.73 ERA in relief. He will be eligible for arbitration this offseason as is projected to make around $1.1MM according to MLBTR‘s formula.

Josh Fleming Stats

 
Year Age Tm W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF ERA+ FIP WHIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W
2020 24 TBR 5 0 1.000 2.78 7 5 0 0 0 0 32.1 28 10 10 5 7 0 25 1 0 0 130 148 4.40 1.082 7.8 1.4 1.9 7.0 3.57
2021 25 TBR 10 8 .556 5.09 26 11 1 0 0 1 104.1 110 60 59 11 31 5 65 3 0 0 448 79 4.27 1.351 9.5 0.9 2.7 5.6 2.10
2022 26 TBR 2 5 .286 6.43 10 3 1 0 0 0 35.0 54 36 25 5 12 1 29 1 0 0 169 57 4.43 1.886 13.9 1.3 3.1 7.5 2.42
2023 27 TBR 2 0 1.000 4.70 12 3 2 0 0 0 51.2 56 29 27 9 19 2 25 0 0 2 221 89 5.66 1.452 9.8 1.6 3.3 4.4 1.32
4 Yr 4 Yr 4 Yr 19 13 .594 4.88 55 22 4 0 0 1 223.1 248 135 121 30 69 8 144 5 0 2 968 83 4.63 1.419 10.0 1.2 2.8 5.8 2.09
162 162 162 17 11 .594 4.88 49 19 4 0 0 1 197 219 119 107 26 61 7 127 4 0 2 855 83 4.63 1.419 10.0 1.2 2.8 5.8 2.09
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
MLB Free Agency: Phillies Offer Qualifying Offer to RHP Aaron Nola

MLB Free Agency: Phillies Offer Qualifying Offer to RHP Aaron Nola

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  12min
Phillies
2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards: Zack Wheeler Wins First Rawlings Gold Glove Award
2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards: Zack Wheeler Wins First Rawlings Gold Glove Award
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  36min
Phillies
2023 Louisville Silver Slugger Award Finalists: A Quartet of Phillies Make the Final Cut
2023 Louisville Silver Slugger Award Finalists: A Quartet of Phillies Make the Final Cut
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 2 2023
Phillies
MLB Offseason Key Dates: Important Dates for the MLB Hot Stove and the Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Offseason Key Dates: Important Dates for the MLB Hot Stove and the Philadelphia Phillies
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 2 2023
Phillies
Phillies Prospect Alexeis Azuaje Reportedly Killed In Car Accident
Phillies Prospect Alexeis Azuaje Reportedly Killed In Car Accident
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 25 2023
Phillies
2023 NLCS Game 7: Diamondbacks Win NLCS, Eliminate Phillies
2023 NLCS Game 7: Diamondbacks Win NLCS, Eliminate Phillies
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 24 2023
Phillies
NLCS Game 7: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, & More for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
NLCS Game 7: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, & More for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 24 2023
Go to top button