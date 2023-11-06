Phillies Roster Moves: Phillies Claim LHP Josh Fleming from Tampa Bay Rays

The Philadelphia Phillies have made their first roster move of the MLB Hot Stove season! Yes, the move involves a pitcher. No, it has nothing to do with pending free agent Aaron Nola. The Phillies have claimed left-handed pitcher Josh Fleming, reports the Tampa Bay Times Marc Tompkin. Fleming was placed on outright waivers by the Rays on Saturday.
The Phillies have claimed LHP Josh Fleming off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Additionally, LHP Michael Plassmeyer and RHP Erich Uelmen were outrighted to Lehigh Valley (AAA).
The 27-year-old Fleming split time between the Rays bullpen and rotation in his four-seasons in Tampa Bay. Fleming has complied a 19-13 record with a 4.88 ERA and 1.419 WHIP through four big league seasons. The high mark for Fleming was the COVID shortened 2020 season, he went 5-0 with a 2.78 ERA in 32.1 innings -seven games and five starts- with a 1.082 WHIP for the American League Champion Rays. Fleming has pitched in the 2020 and 2021 postseasons, respectively, compiling no record in 6.2 innings with a 5.40 ERA. He was 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA in mostly a relivers role in 2023 for Tampa.
Fleming could play a role similar to Matt Strahm, a starter when needed and a reliever down the stretch, for the 2024 Phillies. He’s most effective out of the bullpen with a career 3.73 ERA in relief. He will be eligible for arbitration this offseason as is projected to make around $1.1MM according to MLBTR‘s formula.