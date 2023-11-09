Phillies

Phillies Rumors: Nola Out? Gray and Snell In & More from the MLB Hot Stove!

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Phillies Rumors: Nola Out? Gray and Snell In & More from the MLB Hot Stove! Jul 4, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

 

It’s that time of the year, the MLB Hot Stove season where anybody and everybody can create a rumor about somebody! Here’s the latest from the Hot Stove on the Philadelphia Phillies including Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray, Blake Snell and more! 

No More Nola?

Sports barker Howard Eskin joined the WIP Midday Show with Joe Giglio and Hugh Douglas and claimed the Phillies are going to be moving on from Aaron Nola. It’s not exactly a bold assertion, but Eskin is likely the first media-type to go on the record with what they’re “hearing” about the Nola-Phillies future. Eskin went on to say it’s strictly about numbers and Nola’s camp wants more than the Phillies are willing to give.

Look, Eskin isn’t exactly an insider when it comes to baseball, however this seems to be a fairly accurate take. Seven-years and $30 million-plus per season for Nola is absolutely insane and it’s not a contract the Phillies should take on especially given his track record. But the Phillies will need a replacement Nola and Eskin, along with others in the national baseball world, have mentioned an interest in San Diego’s Blake Snell.

So …

Nola Out, Snell In?!?

May 6, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Eskin mentioned it in his hit on WIP and USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale further fanned the flames of Blake Snell as the replacement for Aaron Nola. Snell, 30, went 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA, 234 K, and a 1.18 WHIP for the San Deigo Padres in 2023. The left-hander is on the brink of winning his second Cy Young Award, previously winning in 2018 with Tampa Bay, and is expected to earn a 5-year/$117.4MM contract according to Spotrac’s valuation. $23.4 million a year for a two-time Cy Young Award winner isn’t exactly a bad deal. However, it should be noted that Snell, much like Nola, has been consistently inconsistent. He’s been lights out in his Cy Young season but inconsistent in his six other seasons. Taking a look at Snell’s stats, he fluctuates between a 3.20 ERA and a 4.29 ERA when taking out 2018 and 2023. For his career, Snell has a 3.20 average with a 1.23 WHIP and 11.1 K/9 rate. Nola’s career ERA in 3.72 with a 1.12 WHIP and 10.0 K/9 rate. In the end, as most knew it would, this is going to come down to money.

Phils Hoping for Some Sonny Days?

Oct 10, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros during game three of the ALDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi chimes in with a nugget, the Phillies may also look at RHP Sonny Gray as a potential replacement if Nola departs in free agency. A three-time All-Star, the 34-year-old righty had one of his best seasons in 2023 with Minnesota. Gray posted a 2.79 ERA with 183 K and a 1.14 WHIP in 184 innings for the 2023 American League Central Champs. The knock-on Gray is his “inability” to pitch in a big market environment after one-and-a-half lackluster seasons with the New York Yankees in 2017 and 2018. Gray went 15-16 in the Bronx with a 4.51 ERA, a 1.41 WHIP, and 8.4 K/9 rate. He did rebound in 2019 with Cincinnati going 11-8 with a 2.87 ERA and earned an All-Star nod. Spotrac places Gray’s market value at $20.3MM a year and expects a 3-year/$60MM-plus contract. An interesting note, Gray was a college teammate of Phils’ pitching coach Caleb Cotham.  So there’s that! 

Phillies Interested in a Cuban Ace?

In somewhat quiet news, MLB has declared Cuban national team pitcher Yariel Rodriguez a free agent making him available to be signed by any team. The 26-year-old spent 2020-2022 with Nippon Professional Baseball’s Chunichi Dragons notching a 10-10 record with a 3.03 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP, and 9.7 K/9. He did not pitch in the NPB in 2023. He did make two appearances for Cuba in the 2023 World Baseball Classic allowing two earned runs over 7.1 innings with 10 strikeouts and six walks. The Phillies are listed as one of ten teams that are among the “strongest candidates” to sign Rodriguez, according to MLB.com’s Francys Romero. The expectation is Rodriguez could receive a multi-year deal worth between $40 – $70MM in total.

 

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
