Report: 76ers Send Buddy Hield to Warriors in Sign-and-Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to send Buddy Hield to the Golden State Warriors in a sign-and-trade. The move was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Philadelphia is receiving a 2031 second-round pick via the Dallas Mavericks in return for Hield.

Hield’s contract with the Warriors includes two guaranteed years at $21 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. There is a partially guaranteed third year for $3 million and a player option for the fourth year.

The Sixers, after signing Paul George, did not have the salary cap space to re-sign Hield. Instead of losing him for nothing, the Sixers were able to get a future second-round pick in return for facilitating a sign-and-trade with the Warriors. Hield should help the Warriors replace the outside shooting they lost when Klay Thompson went to the Mavericks in a sign-and-trade this offseason.

Philadelphia originally traded for Hield at last season’s trade deadline, giving up Furkan Korkmaz, Marcus Morris Sr. and three second-round picks. In 32 games with the Sixers, Hield averaged 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. The 31-year old shot 38.9% from 3-point range on 6.6 attempts per game. He struggled in the Sixers’ first round series against the New York Knicks, briefly falling out of the rotation. However, Hield returned to the floor and made a huge impact in Game 6. He scored 20 points while shooting 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. His big performance in Game 6 was not enough to help the Sixers stave off elimination.

There were rumblings in recent days of a sign-and-trade sending Hield to Golden State. The move became finalized on Thursday afternoon. After facilitating the Hield sign-and-trade, the Sixers’ depth at shooting guard consists of Kelly Oubre Jr., rookie Jared McCain and veteran acquisition Eric Gordon.