Rutgers vs. Michigan Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

In a battle of Big Ten unbeatens, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have the daunting task of trying to upend the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor. Rutgers is coming off a 35-16 win over Virginia Tech last weekend in Piscataway. The Wolverines defeated Bowling Green, 31-6, in their final tune up before conference play. Saturday will mark the return to the Wolverines’ sideline for head coach Jim Harbaugh after completing his self-imposed suspension. From a betting aspect, two of the last three meetings between Rutgers and Michigan have come down to one possession or less.
Here’s a preview of Rutgers vs. Michigan including how to watch, betting odds, team stats, players to watch, and a game prediction.
Saturday’s trip to Ann Arbor will be a litmus test for both programs. Rutgers has been playing above expectations so far in 2023 and will face a major test against the second-best team in the country. It will show how far the program has come under Greg Schiano’s second tenure in Piscataway. The Scarlet Knights defense has proven to be problematic for opposing Power Five teams, can that continue on Saturday in the hostile environment at The Big House?
For Michigan, the matchup against Rutgers is their first matchup against Power Five team this season. The Wolverines have run the table against three Group of Five opponents with a combined record of 3-9. However, the Wolverines will be getting head coach Jim Harbaugh back on the sidelines and definitely the better of the two programs. A 24.0-point spread seems a bit asinine and it’s likely to be a closer game, similar to what the two programs have played over the past few seasons. In the end, it will still come up all maize and blue.