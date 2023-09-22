College Football

Rutgers vs. Michigan Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

Michael Lipinski
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

 

In a battle of Big Ten unbeatens, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have the daunting task of trying to upend the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor.  Rutgers is coming off a 35-16 win over Virginia Tech last weekend in Piscataway.  The Wolverines defeated Bowling Green, 31-6, in their final tune up before conference play.  Saturday will mark the return to the Wolverines’ sideline for head coach Jim Harbaugh after completing his self-imposed suspension. From a betting aspect, two of the last three meetings between Rutgers and Michigan have come down to one possession or less.

Here’s a preview of Rutgers vs. Michigan including how to watch, betting odds, team stats, players to watch, and a game prediction.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Michigan

  • 🏈 Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
  • 📅 Date: September 23. 2023
  • 🕛 Time: Noon EDT
  •  🏟 Where: Ann Arbor, MI | Michigan Stadium
  • ☀️ Gameday Weather: 74-degrees, sunny, 10 MPH winds (E)
  • 📺 Telecast: Big Ten Network with Cory Provus (PxP), Jake Butt (analyst), and Brooke Fletcher (sideline)
  • 📻 Broadcast: Rutgers Radio Network with Chris Carlin (PxP), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline)
  • 📊 Team Records: Rutgers (3-0) | Michigan (3-0)
  • 🎲 Betting Odds: Rutgers (+1200) | Michigan (-3000)

Rutgers vs. Michigan Betting Odds

Bet Rutgers Scarlet Knights Michigan Wolverines Play
Moneyline +1200 -3000 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +24.0 (-110) -24.0 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 44.5 points (-105) Under 44.5 points (-110) BetMGM logo

 

Rutgers vs. Michigan: Team Stats

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Michigan Wolverines
31.7 PTS/GM 32.0
135.7 Pass Yds/GM 245.3
210.7 Rush Yds/GM 156,7
346.3 Total Offense/GM 402.0
10.0 Opp Pts/GM 5.3
203.0 Opp Pass Yds/GM 60.5
69.7 Opp Rush Yds/GM 81.0
272.7 Total Defense/GM 222.3

 

Rutgers vs. Michigan: Who Has the Advantage

Rutgers Michigan
QB ✖️
EVEN RB EVEN
TE/WR ✖️
O-Line ✖️
D-Line ✖️
LB ✖️
Secondary ✖️
EVEN Special Teams EVEN

 

Overall Advantage: Michigan Wolverines

 

Bet on Rutgers 

Rutgers vs. Michigan: Series History

  • Michigan leads the all-time series, 8-1.
  • The Wolverines have won eight consecutive games dating back to 2015.
  • The Scarlet Knights and Wolverines never met before Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014.
  • Rutgers only win, their first in the Big Ten, came in 2014, 26-24 in primetime.
  • Two of the last three games have come down to one possession or less including a three-overtime thriller in 2020.

Rutgers vs. Michigan Prediction

Saturday’s trip to Ann Arbor will be a litmus test for both programs.   Rutgers has been playing above expectations so far in 2023 and will face a major test against the second-best team in the country.  It will show how far the program has come under Greg Schiano’s second tenure in Piscataway.  The Scarlet Knights defense has proven to be problematic for opposing Power Five teams, can that continue on Saturday in the hostile environment at The Big House?

For Michigan, the matchup against Rutgers is their first matchup against Power Five team this season.  The Wolverines have run the table against three Group of Five opponents with a combined record of 3-9.  However, the Wolverines will be getting head coach Jim Harbaugh back on the sidelines and definitely the better of the two programs.  A 24.0-point spread seems a bit asinine and it’s likely to be a closer game, similar to what the two programs have played over the past few seasons. In the end, it will still come up all maize and blue.

Final Score: Michigan -27 | Rutgers -17

Topics  
College Football
