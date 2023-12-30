College Basketball

Saint Joseph’s Soars past Loyola Maryland to close out 2023

David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
Philadelphia: We are a couple of days away from closing out 2023 and all of college basketball is preparing to head into conference play. For the Saint Joseph’s Hawks, they were also looking to get back to the winning ways as they battled the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds at Hagan Arena on Friday night. The Hawks entered the game with a 9-3 record and were coming off a loss to College of Charleston back on December 21 while their opponent Loyola Maryland made their way to Hawk Hill with a 2-10 record.

There was some good and bad news that the Hawks would receive before the game.

Good:

Bad:

 

Lineups:

How the game went:

In the first half, both Saint Joseph’s & Loyola Maryland were off to a cold start. Then the Hawks would wake up and take over the entire game.

One of the highlights from the first half was Rasheer Fleming having a very sick dunk off a nice pass from Lynn Greer lll.

 

During one of the timeouts in the first half, they announced Saint Joseph’s great Jameer Nelson to the crowd and he got a very nice ovation.

 

The Hawks took a 50-29 lead into halftime and Loyola Maryland had no idea what hit them and looked very lost and confused.

 

There was a surprise at the game as WNBA Legend Sue Bird was in attendance.

 

 

During one of the timeouts in the second half, another Saint Joseph’s Great & WNBA Legend was also in the building for the game: Philadelphia’s own Natasha Cloud.

 

Saint Joseph’s Shawn Simmons II would have a POSTER DUNK and it blew the roof off at Hagan Arena.

 

 

The Hawks would cruise to a 97-56 win to end their nonconference part of the 23-24 season. They have a record of 10-3 on the season. It was a well balanced scoring night for the Hawks and now most of Philadelphia College Basketball fans are taking notice.

 

Postgame:

Saint Joseph’s Coach Billy Lange:

 

Saint Joseph’s Cameron Brown:

Final Numbers:

 

What is next:
The Saint Joseph’s Hawks are now 10-3 on the season and will open up Atlantic 10 play when they battle Rhode Island on January 3 at Rhode Island. Their first home conference game is January 13 against Loyola Chicago.

College Basketball Writer: David Malandra Jr
