Saint Joseph’s Soars past Loyola Maryland to close out 2023

Philadelphia: We are a couple of days away from closing out 2023 and all of college basketball is preparing to head into conference play. For the Saint Joseph’s Hawks, they were also looking to get back to the winning ways as they battled the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds at Hagan Arena on Friday night. The Hawks entered the game with a 9-3 record and were coming off a loss to College of Charleston back on December 21 while their opponent Loyola Maryland made their way to Hawk Hill with a 2-10 record.
There was some good and bad news that the Hawks would receive before the game.
Good:
St. Joe's Christ Essandoko (toe) is available for tonight's game against Loyola Maryland, per a school spokesman.
Has not played since 11/26.
Averages 5 PPG and 6.6 RPG.
Significant Atlantic 10 News.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 29, 2023
Bad:
News: Saint Joseph's freshman Will Lange (concussion) is out for Friday’s game versus Loyola Maryland. #THWND
— SJU Hawks MBB (@SJUHawks_MBB) December 29, 2023
Lineups:
Tonight's Starting 5 #THWND pic.twitter.com/P3IZJFJC4W
— SJU Hawks MBB (@SJUHawks_MBB) December 29, 2023
How the game went:
In the first half, both Saint Joseph’s & Loyola Maryland were off to a cold start. Then the Hawks would wake up and take over the entire game.
One of the highlights from the first half was Rasheer Fleming having a very sick dunk off a nice pass from Lynn Greer lll.
1st | 6:08Loyola Maryland 18Saint Joseph's 36
Rasheer Fleming with a game-high 9 points, including this half-court alley-oop from Lynn Greer III! #THWND pic.twitter.com/VJOdsNDKJh
— SJU Hawks MBB (@SJUHawks_MBB) December 30, 2023
During one of the timeouts in the first half, they announced Saint Joseph’s great Jameer Nelson to the crowd and he got a very nice ovation.
Doing one of the timeouts in the 1st half tonight vs Loyola Maryland
Loud ovation for #SaintJosephs Great Jameer Nelson#THWND #BlueCoats pic.twitter.com/KnsLSRJzyI
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) December 30, 2023
The Hawks took a 50-29 lead into halftime and Loyola Maryland had no idea what hit them and looked very lost and confused.
There was a surprise at the game as WNBA Legend Sue Bird was in attendance.
Sue Bird was also the hawk mascot for the 1st half. What an evening on hawk hill
— Crimson& Gray Report (@Hawk_Talk1) December 30, 2023
During one of the timeouts in the second half, another Saint Joseph’s Great & WNBA Legend was also in the building for the game: Philadelphia’s own Natasha Cloud.
#SaintJosephs Great & #WNBA Champion Natasha Cloud in attendance for tonight's game#THWND pic.twitter.com/C6o8v9Z2UI
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) December 30, 2023
Saint Joseph’s Shawn Simmons II would have a POSTER DUNK and it blew the roof off at Hagan Arena.
Shawn Simmons II 🚀#THWND pic.twitter.com/pz07Lpx8R2
— SJU Hawks MBB (@SJUHawks_MBB) December 30, 2023
The Hawks would cruise to a 97-56 win to end their nonconference part of the 23-24 season. They have a record of 10-3 on the season. It was a well balanced scoring night for the Hawks and now most of Philadelphia College Basketball fans are taking notice.
Postgame:
Saint Joseph’s Coach Billy Lange:
Saint Joseph’s Cameron Brown:
Here is what I asked #SaintJosephs Cameron Brown after tonight's win over Loyola Maryland#THWND pic.twitter.com/ta6hzrp4rZ
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) December 30, 2023
Final Numbers:
What is next:
The Saint Joseph’s Hawks are now 10-3 on the season and will open up Atlantic 10 play when they battle Rhode Island on January 3 at Rhode Island. Their first home conference game is January 13 against Loyola Chicago.