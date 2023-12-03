College Basketball

Saint Joseph’s win Battle of Birds over Temple for Big 5 Championship

David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr

Philadelphia: Who would have city bragging right for the rest of the season that is what we had on Saturday night a the Wells Fargo Center as the Temple Owls took on the Saint Joseph’s Hawks for the right to be crowned champions for Philadelphia College basketball in 2023. The Hawks came into the game off a win over Villanova while the Owls made their way to south Philly after triple-OT win over LaSalle

 

How it sounded inside the Wells Fargo Center during starting lineups

 

Temple:

 

Saint Joseph’s:

 

In the first half, a Philadelphia Big 5 Tradition would continue as when you score your 1st basket, Streamers would get tossed

 

The Hawks would take flight early and at one point they would have a lead of 12 at 27-15 with 4:16 left in the half and lead by Lynn Greer lll & Rasheer Fleming , The Owls would attempt to cut into the lead to end the half but they just looked lost and confused, Hawks took 34-23 lead into halftime

 

Going into the 2nd Half, What could Temple do to change how terrible they looked in the first half and could the Hawks continue what they did in the first half, the answers to the questions were Yes the Hawks kept it going from the first half and NO Temple could not make the changes to get back into the game as you see them just do too much dribbling looking like how the Sixers were when James Harden was on the team no ball movement and just not making quality shots.

The Saint Joseph’s fans were having a lot of fun all night and the Hawks would soar to the Big 5 Championship with 74-65 win

 

Saint Joseph’s Coach Billy Lange:

 

Temple Coach Adam Fisher:

 

So now where does Saint Joseph’s go from here, they prepare for battle with American on December 6 at Hagan Arena while Temple will attempt to rebound from this loss and take on Bloomsburgh also on December 6 at Liacouras Center.

