Sports Media News: Philadelphia Eagles and SportsRadio WIP Extend Their Partnership

The Philadelphia Eagles and SportsRadio 94WIP have agreed to a six-year media rights extension through the 2028 NFL season, the team and station announced on Wednesday morning. WIP will remain the Eagles’ flagship radio station and will continue to reap the benefits –such as ratings, guests, and content– that come with the title. While not a surprise, the good news comes at a time when Audacy, WIP’s parent company, is scuffling a bit financially.
The @Eagles and @Audacy have agreed to a new 6-year agreement, meaning 94WIP will continue as the team’s flagship station through 2028 ‼️
That’ll mark over 30 years of Eagles football on WIP. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jjsb8MBBWk
— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 15, 2023
The @Eagles and @Audacy have agreed to a new 6-year agreement, meaning 94WIP will continue as the team’s flagship station through 2028 ‼️
That’ll mark over 30 years of Eagles football on WIP. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jjsb8MBBWk
— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 15, 2023
The Eagles/Audacy relationship dates back to the mid-1950’s when CBS radio purchased 1210 WCAU-AM which was serving as the flagship station at the time. Eagles’ games aired on 610-AM from 1969 through 1991 before shifting to WYSP 94.1-FM for the 1992 season. Birds’ games have aired on 94.1-FM ever since. There was likely never a chance the Eagles would break away from a nearly 70-year relationship, but you never know. Now we know … at least until 2029!