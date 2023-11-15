Eagles

Sports Media News: Philadelphia Eagles and SportsRadio WIP Extend Their Partnership

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Sports Media News: Philadelphia Eagles and SportsRadio WIP Extend Their Partnership

 

The Philadelphia Eagles and SportsRadio 94WIP have agreed to a six-year media rights extension through the 2028 NFL season, the team and station announced on Wednesday morning. WIP will remain the Eagles’ flagship radio station and will continue to reap the benefits –such as ratings, guests, and content– that come with the title. While not a surprise, the good news comes at a time when Audacy, WIP’s parent company, is scuffling a bit financially

The Eagles/Audacy relationship dates back to the mid-1950’s when CBS radio purchased 1210 WCAU-AM which was serving as the flagship station at the time. Eagles’ games aired on 610-AM from 1969 through 1991 before shifting to WYSP 94.1-FM for the 1992 season. Birds’ games have aired on 94.1-FM ever since. There was likely never a chance the Eagles would break away from a nearly 70-year relationship, but you never know. Now we know … at least until 2029! 

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Eagles Practice Squad: Birds Swap Ross Pierschbacher And Kindle Vildor

Eagles Practice Squad: Birds Swap Ross Pierschbacher And Kindle Vildor

Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 13 2023
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Nakobe Dean Suffered Lisfranc Sprain Against Cowboys
Eagles Injury Update: Nakobe Dean Suffered Lisfranc Sprain Against Cowboys
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 8 2023
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Bradley Roby Takes To Social Media To Say He Will Return After Bye
Eagles Injury Update: Bradley Roby Takes To Social Media To Say He Will Return After Bye
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 6 2023
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Dallas Goedert To Miss Time With Fractured Forearm
Eagles Injury Update: Dallas Goedert To Miss Time With Fractured Forearm
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 6 2023
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Escape With Win Over Cowboys As Time Expires
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Escape With Win Over Cowboys As Time Expires
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 5 2023
Eagles
Cowboys vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, & More!
Cowboys vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, & More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 4 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Julio Jones Signed To Active Roster, Cam Jurgens Practice Window Activated
Eagles Roster Moves: Julio Jones Signed To Active Roster, Cam Jurgens Practice Window Activated
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 1 2023
Go to top button