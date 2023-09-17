College Football

Temple Postgame Report: Owls Blowout FCS Opponent Norfolk State with Miami Hurricanes Looming

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Temple Owls (2-1, 0-0 AAC) took full advantage of Saturday’s contest against FCS opponent Norfolk State (1-2, 0-0 MEAC) blowing out the Spartans 41-9 with a matchup against the No.22 Miami Hurricanes looming next weekend. The win was nothing short of a “make right game” after the Owls’ disastrous loss to Rutgers a week ago. 

The story of the day for Temple was the emergence of freshman running back Joquez Smith.  The Tampa, FL native recorded 157-total yards and two touchdowns for the Owls.  Smith led the Temple rushing attack with 142-yards on the ground.  In all, Temple totaled 292-yards rushing in Saturday’s win.  The Owls’ air attack also proved effective on Saturday, QB E.J. Warner had a bounce back game completing 14 passes for 238-yards and a touchdown.  WR Amad Anderson led the Owls’ receiving attack with five catches for 79-yards. 

Defensively, Temple limited Norfolk State to 240-total yards in the contest.  In a slightly concerning stat for the Owls’ defense, the Spartans’ running backs  rushed for 165-yards on the day.  LB D.J. Woodbury led the Temple defense with eight total tackles including 0.5 TFL.  S Tywan Francis added seven total tackles and LB Jordan Magee added six total tackles, all solo. LB Diwun Black led Temple with three tackles for loss. 

 

Scoring Summary

Offensive Game Balls

  • Temple RB Joquez Smith– Smith rushed 15 times for 142 yards and a touchdown.  The freshman running back added one reception for 15-yards and another score.  In all, Smith accounted for 157-total yards and two scores in Saturday’s win.

Defensive Game Balls

  • Temple LB D.J Woodbury- Woodbury led Temple with eight total tackles including 0.5 TFLs.
  • Temple LB Diwun Black– Black had a monster day for Temple recording six total tackles including 3.0 TFL and 1.0 sacks.

Game Notes

  • RB Joquez Smith’s 142-yards rushing was the most for an Owls’ freshman running back since Re’Mahn Davis (2019).
  • Temple’s win over Norfolk State marks the fourth consecutive win over an FCS opponent dating back to 2018.
  • Temple scored on the opening drive for the first time since a Week 10 match up against Houston in 2022.
  • Saturday was the first career start for Smith and DL Conlan Greene.  K Carl Hardin, S Zyil Powell, CB Darnell Sweeting, DL Gensley Auguste, DL Tyrese Whitaker, and WR Elias Collins all made their Temple deubts in Saturday’s win.
  • Temple’s 290-total rushing yards marks a season high.

Temple vs. Norfolk State Box Score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final
Norfolk State 0 7 0 2 9
Temple 14 14 10 3 41

 

Next for the Owls

  • 🏈 Temple Owls vs. Miami Hurricanes
  • 📅 When: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • 🕖 Time: 3:30 PM/EDT
  • 🏟 Where: Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field
  • 📺 Broadcast: ESPN2
Topics  
College Football Temple Football Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To College Football

College Football

Penn State Postgame Report: Nittany Lions Open Big Ten Play with win over Illinois

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  1h
College Football
Temple vs. Norfolk State Preview: How to Watch, Team Stats, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 16 2023
College Football
Penn State vs. Illinois Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 16 2023
College Football
Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 16 2023
College Football
Rutgers Football News: Rutgers K Jai Patel Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 12 2023
College Football
Rutgers Football Schedule: Rutgers vs. Michigan Start Time and TV Clearance Announced
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 12 2023
College Football
Temple Football Schedule: Game Time Announced for Temple vs. Miami Game
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 12 2023