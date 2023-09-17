Temple Postgame Report: Owls Blowout FCS Opponent Norfolk State with Miami Hurricanes Looming

The Temple Owls (2-1, 0-0 AAC) took full advantage of Saturday’s contest against FCS opponent Norfolk State (1-2, 0-0 MEAC) blowing out the Spartans 41-9 with a matchup against the No.22 Miami Hurricanes looming next weekend. The win was nothing short of a “make right game” after the Owls’ disastrous loss to Rutgers a week ago.
The story of the day for Temple was the emergence of freshman running back Joquez Smith. The Tampa, FL native recorded 157-total yards and two touchdowns for the Owls. Smith led the Temple rushing attack with 142-yards on the ground. In all, Temple totaled 292-yards rushing in Saturday’s win. The Owls’ air attack also proved effective on Saturday, QB E.J. Warner had a bounce back game completing 14 passes for 238-yards and a touchdown. WR Amad Anderson led the Owls’ receiving attack with five catches for 79-yards.
Defensively, Temple limited Norfolk State to 240-total yards in the contest. In a slightly concerning stat for the Owls’ defense, the Spartans’ running backs rushed for 165-yards on the day. LB D.J. Woodbury led the Temple defense with eight total tackles including 0.5 TFL. S Tywan Francis added seven total tackles and LB Jordan Magee added six total tackles, all solo. LB Diwun Black led Temple with three tackles for loss.