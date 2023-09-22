Temple vs. Miami Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

The Temple Owls (2-1, 0-0) return to FBS competition against former Big East opponent the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes (3-0, 0-0), on Saturday afternoon from what will likely be a wet and windy Lincoln Financial Field. Both programs are coming off wins over FCS opponents last week, the Owls crushed Norfolk State, 41-9, and the Hurricanes defeated Bethune Cookman, 48-7. Weather could be a factor in this one, a tropical system is expected to bring heavy rain and consistent winds to much of the Northeast. The gametime forecast for South Philly is calling for heavy rain and 20-30 MPH winds with gusts up to 50 MPH.
Here’s a preview of Temple vs. Miami including how to watch, betting odds, team stats, players to watch, and a game prediction.
The impending tropical storm is a good thing for the Temple Owls, or at least the bettors, because it will slow down a fast Miami Hurricanes offensive attack. Does that mean Temple is going to win, no. But…it might be worth taking them to cover the 23.5-point spread in this one. The Hurricanes are just too much for Temple and will cruise to their 14th straight victory over the Owls.