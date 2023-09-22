College Football

Temple vs. Miami Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

Michael Lipinski
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Temple Owls (2-1, 0-0) return to FBS competition against former Big East opponent the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes (3-0, 0-0), on Saturday afternoon from what will likely be a wet and windy Lincoln Financial Field. Both programs are coming off wins over FCS opponents last week, the Owls crushed Norfolk State, 41-9, and the Hurricanes defeated Bethune Cookman, 48-7.  Weather could be a factor in this one, a tropical system is expected to bring heavy rain and consistent winds to much of the Northeast.  The gametime forecast for South Philly is calling for heavy rain and 20-30 MPH winds with gusts up to 50 MPH.

Here’s a preview of Temple vs. Miami including how to watch, betting odds, team stats, players to watch, and a game prediction.

How to Watch Temple vs. Miami

  • 🏈 No. 20 Miami Hurricanes vs. Temple Owls
  • 📅 Date: September 23. 2023
  • 🕛 Time: 3:30 PM/EDT
  •  🏟 Where: Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field
  • ☀️ Gameday Weather: 62-degrees, heavy rain, 20-30 MPH winds (NE)
  • 📺 Telecast: ESPN2 with Lowell Galindo (PxP), Kirk Morrison (analyst), and Stormy Buonantony (sideline)
  • 📻 Broadcast: 97.5 The Fanatic with Kevin Coop (PxP) and Paul Palmer (analyst)
  • 📊 Team Records: Miami (3-0) | Temple (2-1)
  • 🎲 Betting Odds: Miami (-2500) | Temple (+1100)

Temple vs. Miami Betting Odds

Bet Temple Owls Miami Hurricanes Play
Moneyline +1100 -2500 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +23.5 (-110) -23.5 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 46.5 points (-110) Under 46.5 points (-110) BetMGM logo

 

Temple vs. Miami: Team Stats

Miami Hurricanes Temple Owls
44.7 PTS/GM 24.0
322.0 Pass Yds/GM 254.7
189.0 Rush Yds/GM 139.7
511.o Total Offense/GM 394.3
14.3 Opp Pts/GM 22.0
210.7 Opp Pass Yds/GM 171.0
60.3 Opp Rush Yds/GM 152.7
271.0 Total Defense/GM 323.7

 

Temple vs. Miami: Who Has the Advantage

Miami Temple
✖️ QB
✖️ RB
✖️ TE/WR
✖️ O-Line
✖️ D-Line
✖️ LB
✖️ Secondary
✖️ Special Teams

 

Overall Advantage: Miami Hurricanes

 

Bet on Temple 

Temple vs. Miami: Series History

  • Miami leads the all-time series, 13-1.
  • The Hurricanes have won 13 consecutive games against Temple.
  • The Owls only win came November 8, 1930, (!) in the first-ever meeting between the programs.

Temple vs. Miami Prediction

The impending tropical storm is a good thing for the Temple Owls, or at least the bettors, because it will slow down a fast Miami Hurricanes offensive attack.  Does that mean Temple is going to win, no.  But…it might be worth taking them to cover the 23.5-point spread in this one.  The Hurricanes are just too much for Temple and will cruise to their 14th straight victory over the Owls.

Final Score: Miami -34 | Temple -13

College Football Temple Football Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
