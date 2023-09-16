Temple vs. Norfolk State Preview: How to Watch, Team Stats, and More!

The Temple Owls (1-1) return home on Saturday afternoon to face FCS opponent Norfolk State (1-1) at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly. The Owls are coming off a 36-7 drubbing by regional rival Rutgers while Norfolk State is coming off a 31-23 win over Hampton Roads rival Hampton in the “Battle of the Bay.” This marks the first ever matchup between the two schools.
The Owls hope Satuday’s game against Norfolk State will serve as a tune up before next Saturday’s game against the Miami Hurricanes. The Owls are riding a three-game winning streak agaionst FCS opponents dating back to 2019. Temple’s last loss to an FCS program came on opening day 2018 against the Villanova Wildcats, 19-17, in the “Mayor’s Cup” game. The Owls are 20-10 all-time against FCS opponents. Norfolk State has never defeated an FBS opponent.
Here’s a preview of Temple vs. Norfolk State including how to watch, team stats, players to watch, and a game prediction.
Saturday’s game against FCS opponent Norfolk State SHOULD serve as a “get right game” for the Temple Owls. While anything can happen against a lower level opponent, the MEAC’s Norfolk State isn’t an FCS dominate team such as Delaware or Villanova. The Owls should cruise towards an easy victory.