Temple vs. Rutgers Betting Odds: Scarlet Knights Open as Big Favorites Over the Owls

Michael Lipinski
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0, 1-0 B1G) and Temple Owls (1-0) will renew their rivalry on Saturday night from SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ. Both teams are coming off of opening weekend wins albeit in dramatically different fashion. Temple scored 17 unanswered points to sneak past the Akron Zips, 24-21.  Meanwhile, Rutgers dominated Big Ten opponent Northwestern, 24-7, and was 0:19 away from a shutout in Piscataway.  Taking both games into account, BetMGM has the line for the “Battle of I-95” on Saturday in New Jersey.  

The Scarlet Knights have been tabbed as a 9.5-point favorite heading into the de facto rivalry game against the Owls. Rutgers has won the past two games of the current three-game series with the Owls, 61-14 in 2021 and 16-14 in 2022.  An early glance at both programs, and Saturday’s game seems to be trending closer to 2021 than last season’s snoozefest in South Philly. 

Bet Temple Owls Rutgers Scarlet Knights Play
Moneyline +290 -375 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +9.5-points (-115) -9.5-points (-105) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 46.5-Points (-110) Under 46.5-Points (-110) BetMGM logo

A full preview of the 2023 Temple vs. Rutgers matchup will be published on Thursday of this week.

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
