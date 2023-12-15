Joe Frazier Jr & Danny Garcia to promote Boxing Card to Honor Joe Frazier 80th Birthday & Legacy

Philadelphia: When you think of all the sports that takes place in the city of Philadelphia, Boxing comes to mind as it has housed some of the great champions in the sport like Bernard Hopkins, Danny Garcia, Jaron Ennis, Steve Cunningham, Hank Lundy, Jesse Hart, Bennie Briscoe, Gabriel Rosado.
The most famous boxing champion from Philadelphia is Joe Frazier who had one of the greatest wins in boxing when he defeated Muhammad Ali in the “Fight of the Century “at Madison Square Garden in 1971 with his famous left hook, Joe Frazier passed away in 2011.
On Thursday, Joe Frazier, Jr. Promotions & Danny Swift Garcia Promotions will present “Hooked on Greatness” celebrating Past & Living Legends with a 9-bout pro boxing card from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on January 13 & honor what would have been Smokin’ Joe Frazier’s 80th birthday
This event is going to do a couple of things
1. Celebrate what would be the 80th Birthday of Joe Frazier
2. Put boxing back on the Map in Philadelphia & Atlantic City
3. showcase upcoming fighters from Philadelphia & Atlantic City
During the press conference, former world champion Danny Garcia would open up about teaming up with Joe Frazier Jr to co promote the January 13th event in Atlantic City
Former World Champion Danny Garcia talks about promoting the January 13 fight night in Atlantic City with Joe Frazier Jr#Boxing #PhillyBoxing pic.twitter.com/qERErfPCsh
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) December 14, 2023
After the Press Conference, Joe Frazier Jr would talk about how all of this came together and get Boxing back on the map in Philadelphia & Atlantic City
🚨🚨🚨
Exclusive Interview with Joe Frazier Jr about the January 13th event in Atlantic City & Honoring his Father's 80th Birthday#Boxing #PhillyBoxing #AtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/r4gaMcYnY5
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) December 14, 2023
Tickets are on Sale now at Ticketmaster.com
This is a very good idea to get the word out to the entire boxing world that why are you disrespecting Philadelphia & Atlantic City in not brining the big fights to town instead of going to the usual places like Las Vegas, New York, Dallas, Florida