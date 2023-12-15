Combat Sports

Joe Frazier Jr & Danny Garcia to promote Boxing Card to Honor Joe Frazier 80th Birthday & Legacy

Philadelphia: When you think of all the sports that takes place in the city of Philadelphia, Boxing comes to mind as it has housed some of the great champions in the sport like Bernard Hopkins, Danny Garcia, Jaron Ennis, Steve Cunningham, Hank Lundy, Jesse Hart, Bennie Briscoe, Gabriel Rosado.

The most famous boxing champion from Philadelphia is Joe Frazier who had one of the greatest wins in boxing when he defeated Muhammad Ali in the “Fight of the Century “at Madison Square Garden in 1971 with his famous left hook, Joe Frazier passed away in 2011.

On Thursday, Joe Frazier, Jr. Promotions & Danny Swift Garcia Promotions will present “Hooked on Greatness” celebrating Past & Living Legends with a 9-bout pro boxing card from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on January 13 & honor what would have been Smokin’ Joe Frazier’s 80th birthday

This event is going to do a couple of things

1. Celebrate what would be the 80th Birthday of Joe Frazier
2. Put boxing back on the Map in Philadelphia & Atlantic City
3. showcase upcoming fighters from Philadelphia & Atlantic City

During the press conference, former world champion Danny Garcia would open up about teaming up with Joe Frazier Jr to co promote the January 13th event in Atlantic City

After the Press Conference, Joe Frazier Jr would talk about how all of this came together and get Boxing back on the map in Philadelphia & Atlantic City

Tickets are on Sale now at Ticketmaster.com

This is a very good idea to get the word out to the entire boxing world that why are you disrespecting Philadelphia & Atlantic City in not brining the big fights to town instead of going to the usual places like Las Vegas, New York, Dallas, Florida

David Malandra Jr
