Year Two of Kyle Neptune at Villanova begins with win over American

Radnor, PA: There is a buzz when you start a new college basketball season, especially when you begin in front of the home fans. That is what we saw on Monday Night as the Villanova Wildcats took on the American Eagles from the Patriot League from Finneran Pavilion
Lineup:
pic.twitter.com/3JMPyExRYc
— Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) November 7, 2023
How the game went:
In the first half, both Villanova and American got off to a slow start. At one point, the Wildcats were 2-10 from 3-point range.
Yes, it was the first half, but everyone struggled to start to find their groove, especially with a lot of new players from the transfer portal like Tyler Burton, TJ Bamba and Hakim Hart. The Eagles would make things hard for the Wildcats and, at one point, they would have a 17-15 lead.
From there, the Wildcats would make changes to take a 41-31 lead into halftime.
Eric Dixon had 15 points and would make a sick play for three points in the second half.
What a move by #Villanova Eric Dixon for 3 pointer #NOVAvsAmerican pic.twitter.com/n2fF2Qqr3s
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) November 7, 2023
The play of the game came with 12:47 left when three Villanova players (TJ Bamba, Tyler Burton and Nnanna Njoku) went to the ground going for the ball, The play ended with Tyler Burton hitting a three pointer & the crowd at Finneran Pavilion could not believe what they saw.
what a series of events bodies all over the floor ending with #Villanova three-pointer by Tyler Burton
64-37 lead#NOVAvsAmerican pic.twitter.com/tXTcl2PncM
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) November 7, 2023
It was not one of their better games to start, but there is always time to make changes. The Wildcats took down the Eagles 90-63 to start the 23-24 season.
Eric Dixon and Tyler Burton lead the Wildcats each with 15 points.
Postgame:
Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune:
Villanova’s Tyler Burton:
#Villanova Tyler Burton after the game#NOVAvsAmerican pic.twitter.com/GTE6a7rYvS
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) November 7, 2023
Final Numbers:
What is next:
The Wildcats will now look to go 2-0 on the season as they prepare for battle with Le Moyne on Friday at 6:30 PM (game will be on FS1).