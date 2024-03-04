Phillies

Zack Wheeler Contract Extension Makes History

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Zack Wheeler Contract Extension Makes History Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Since the disappointing conclusion of the 2023 MLB season and the beginning of the off-season, the Philadelphia Phillies have expressed their desire to sign starting pitcher Zack Wheeler to a contract extension. In turn, Wheeler expressed his desire to remain in Philadelphia and receive a much deserved raise. Both sides accomplished their objectives on Monday.

Wheeler, 33, and the Phillies have agreed to a 3-year/$126 million contract extension. The deal will keep Wheeler in Philadelphia through the 2027 MLB season and does not include any opt outs. The contract extensions also turns out to be historic.

The $42 million annual average value of the contract extension is the richest contract extension based on AAV in baseball history. Moreover, the contract extension is extremely team friendly. Unlike traditional contract extensions which override some of a players existing contract, Wheeler’s extension will not kick in until after the 2024 MLB season.

This will allow the Phillies to pay Wheeler the final year of his original contract signed with the team, a 5-year/$118 million signed prior to the 2020 MLB season. That means Wheeler will only be paid $23.5 million for the 2024 MLB season. The lower AAV for 2024 allows the Phillies to avoid more competitive balance tax payments and allow for flexibility to sign other free agents or assume payroll at the trade deadline.

Wheeler has been the ace of the Phillies’ pitching staff since his arrival prior to 2020 compiling a 43-25 record with a 3.06 ERA, 675 K’s, and a 1.055 WHIP in 629.1 innings pitched. A 2021 National League All-Star representative, Wheeler finished as a finalist for the Cy Young Award that same season.

As impressive as his regular seasons stats have been, Wheeler’s postseason stats have been more impressive.

Wheeler is 4-3 with a 2.42 ERA, 68 K’s, and a 0.726 WHIP in 11 playoff starts for the Phillies including an incredible 3-0 with a 1.63 ERA in five National League Championship Series starts. Now if the bats had only done their jobs…

Wheeler and the Phillies begin their quest for a third consecutive postseason appearance on Thursday, March 28 at 3:05 PM from what is sure to be a raucous Citizens Bank Park against the Atlanta Braves.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
Phillies Spring Training: Starters Named for Grapefruit League Opening Weekend

Phillies Spring Training: Starters Named for Grapefruit League Opening Weekend

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 21 2024
Phillies
Phillies News and Notes: Alec Bohm Arbitration Decision Announced, Whit Merrifield Joins the Fightins, and More!
Phillies News and Notes: Alec Bohm Arbitration Decision Announced, Whit Merrifield Joins the Fightins, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 16 2024
Phillies
Phillies News and Notes: Pitchers and Catchers Report, New Uniforms, and Zack Wheeler Talks Contract Extension
Phillies News and Notes: Pitchers and Catchers Report, New Uniforms, and Zack Wheeler Talks Contract Extension
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 15 2024
Phillies
Phillies Injury Report: Brandon Marsh Undergoes Knee Procedure
Phillies Injury Report: Brandon Marsh Undergoes Knee Procedure
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 9 2024
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies Roster Moves: Phillies Acquire an Infielder and Pitcher with 2024 Spring Training on the Horizon
Philadelphia Phillies Roster Moves: Phillies Acquire an Infielder and Pitcher with 2024 Spring Training on the Horizon
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 6 2024
Phillies
Phillies Spring Training: A Closer Look At The Non-Roster Invitees For 2024
Phillies Spring Training: A Closer Look At The Non-Roster Invitees For 2024
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jan 30 2024
Phillies
Former Phillies Coach Jimy Williams Passes Away
Former Phillies Coach Jimy Williams Passes Away
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 29 2024
Go to top button