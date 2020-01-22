Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers Head to Break with Shutout Win Over Penguins
Flyers Can Go Into Break Enjoying Recent Results

First Candidate for Eagles Vacant Secondary Coaching Position Emerges

01/22/2020
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

On Wednesday Morning, the first news about the Eagles vacant defensive backs coaching job since the departure of Cory Undlin was reported.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Eagles will interview former Browns secondary coach Dewayne Walker.

With the Browns making a coaching change following one of the best seasons the team has had since 2007, Walker was left without a position.

He is a candidate to return to the Browns coaching staff, but he may move to Philadelphia for a franchise that may provide more stability with the coaching staff moving forward.

Walker has spent more than a decade coaching defensive backs and was also the defensive coordinator and head coach for New Mexico State for a time.

Some of the bigger names that Walker has coached in his last few stops include Jalen Ramsey, Denzel Ward and Damarious Randall.

Posted by on 01/22/2020 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)