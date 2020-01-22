First Candidate for Eagles Vacant Secondary Coaching Position Emerges

Eagles expected to interview secondary coach Dewayne Walker, who was with the Browns

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Eagles will interview former Browns secondary coach Dewayne Walker.

On Wednesday Morning, the first news about the Eagles vacant defensive backs coaching job since the departure of Cory Undlin was reported.

With the Browns making a coaching change following one of the best seasons the team has had since 2007, Walker was left without a position.

He is a candidate to return to the Browns coaching staff, but he may move to Philadelphia for a franchise that may provide more stability with the coaching staff moving forward.

Walker has spent more than a decade coaching defensive backs and was also the defensive coordinator and head coach for New Mexico State for a time.

Some of the bigger names that Walker has coached in his last few stops include Jalen Ramsey, Denzel Ward and Damarious Randall.