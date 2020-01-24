Phillies Announce Spring Training Guest Instructors

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater in just two and a half weeks.

Not long after that, position players report and the Phillies will begin to play their first games to prove who will make the 26-man roster.

With team activities just around the corner, the Phillies announced their 2020 Spring Training guest instructors.

Pitchers Dan Plesac and Brad Lidge with first baseman Ryan Howard and manager Pete Mackanin are the four alumni that will join the team next month.