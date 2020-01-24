Phillies Announce Spring Training Guest Instructors
01/24/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater in just two and a half weeks.
Not long after that, position players report and the Phillies will begin to play their first games to prove who will make the 26-man roster.
With team activities just around the corner, the Phillies announced their 2020 Spring Training guest instructors.
Pitchers Dan Plesac and Brad Lidge with first baseman Ryan Howard and manager Pete Mackanin are the four alumni that will join the team next month.
Also in uniform will be front office assistants Larry Bowa and Charlie Manuel.
Three of the six (Lidge, Howard and Manuel) were key components to the Phillies winning the World Series in 2008.
Plesac, whose son debuted for the Indians in 2019, is an expert with the NFL Network and regularly works on analyzing pitcher and their mechanics.
Mackanin, whose departure from the Phillies coaching staff probably could have been handled better, has been with the team in a front office capacity and returned to public attention with his appearance at the Phillies Alumni Game in 2019.
