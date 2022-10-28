World Series Game 1 Preview: Aaron Nola vs. Justin Verlander

It’s hard to believe , but here we are talkin’ Philadelphia Phillies baseball at the end of October. Fans are hanging on every pitch and every at-bat of the Fightin’s quest to bring home a third baseball World Championship. But in their way will be the two-time, reigning and defending American League Champion Houston Astros.
The Phillies will send Aaron Nola to the mound to take on the Astros’ Justin Verlander in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. First pitch is set for 8:03 PM/Eastern on Fox Sports.
Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.12 ERA) vs. Justin Verlander (1-0, 6.30 ERA)
Nola’s Last Outing– 10/19/22 at San Diego (NLCS Game 2), Loss, 4.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 HR, 6 K, 1.10 WHP
Verlander’s Last Outing– 10/19/22 at New York-AL (ALCS Game 3), Win, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HR, 1 HB, 1 BB, 11 K, 1.50 WHIP
Houston took the 2022 season series 2-to-1. The Phillies defeated the Astros on October 3 behind 6.2 scoreless innings from Aaron Nola to clinch a postseason berth. The remaining two games of the series were handled like Spring Training games by both clubs.