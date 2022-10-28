Phillies

World Series Game 1 Preview: Aaron Nola vs. Justin Verlander

Michael Lipinski

It’s hard to believe , but here we are talkin’ Philadelphia Phillies baseball at the end of October. Fans are hanging on every pitch and every at-bat of the Fightin’s quest to bring home a third baseball World Championship.  But in their way will be the two-time, reigning and defending American League Champion Houston Astros.  

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola to the mound to take on the Astros’ Justin Verlander in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. First pitch is set for 8:03 PM/Eastern on Fox Sports. 

  • Date: October 28, 2022
  • Where: MinuteMaid Park — Houston, Texas
  • When: 8:03 PM/Eastern
  • TV: Fox, Fox Sports App – with Joe Davis and John Smoltz
  • Radio: 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network – with Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen, and Tom McCarthy 

Pitching Matchup

Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.12 ERA) vs. Justin Verlander (1-0, 6.30 ERA)

Nola’s Last Outing– 10/19/22 at San Diego (NLCS Game 2), Loss, 4.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 HR, 6 K, 1.10 WHP

Verlander’s Last Outing– 10/19/22 at New York-AL (ALCS Game 3), Win, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HR, 1 HB, 1 BB, 11 K, 1.50 WHIP

Phillies vs. Verlander 

  • Jean Seugra: 4-for-14 with 1 2B and 1 HR
  • Bryce Harper: 2-for-5 with 2 1B and 2 K
  • Nick Castellanos: 1-for-8,with 1 2B, 1 BB, and 4 K
  • Brandon Marsh. J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, Alec Bohm, & Bryson Stott: hitless for their career vs. Verlander

Astros vs. Nola

  • Jose Altuve: 2-for-5 with 1 2B and 2 K
  • Christian Vasquez: 2-for-7 with 2 2B, 2 BB, and 2 K
  • Yordan Alvarez:1-for-3 with 1 1B and 2 K
  • Yuli Gurriel, Jeremy Pena, Aledmys Diaz, and Trey Mancini: hitless vs. Nola

Season Series

Houston took the 2022 season series 2-to-1.   The Phillies defeated the Astros on October 3 behind 6.2 scoreless innings from Aaron Nola to clinch a postseason berth. The remaining two games of the series were handled like Spring Training games by both clubs. 

Storylines to Watch in Game 1

  • Astros’ starter Justin Verlander is 0-6 with a 5.86 ERA in the World Series
  • Aaron Nola is coming off of his first less than 6 IP outing since August 30
  • Phillies slugged 10-home runs and 25-runs in the NLCS vs. Atlanta
  • Astros have not lost a game this postseason, 7-0
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

