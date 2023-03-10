Painter Revealed to Have a Right UCL Sprain

Right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Painter underwent an MRI arthrogram of his right elbow on March 3rd, which showed an ulnar collateral ligament sprain. Wanting a second opinion, Painter sought help from Dr. Neal ElAttrache (who performed Harper’s TJ surgery in November) , who later confirmed the sprain.
Painter reported some discomfort in his elbow following his spring training debut on Wednesday, March 1st.
Phillies and medical staff recommended Painter rest for four weeks and make slow progression back to throwing starting around March 29th.
The Good News? – Painter doesn’t need surgery.
Andrew Painter underwent an MRI-Arthrogram on March 3 which revealed a right proximal ulnar collateral ligament sprain. Painter sought a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who confirmed a UCL sprain.
The No. 6 overall prospect entered camp with the opportunity to become the Phillies’ fifth starter come April.
19-year-old Painter threw two innings against the Minnesota Twins, posting 18 of his 29 pitches for strikes and leaving a great impression on Garrett Stubbs and manager Rob Thomson. Despite this, it is highly unlikely that Painter will make the Opening Day roster for the Phils, leaving Bailey Falter as the favorite to likely take that 5th spot.