Phillies

Painter Revealed to Have a Right UCL Sprain

Maranda Jo Shinn
Photo Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Painter underwent an MRI arthrogram of his right elbow on March 3rd, which showed an ulnar collateral ligament sprain. Wanting a second opinion, Painter sought help from Dr. Neal ElAttrache (who performed Harper’s TJ surgery in November) , who later confirmed the sprain. 

Painter reported some discomfort in his elbow following his spring training debut on Wednesday, March 1st.

Phillies and medical staff recommended Painter rest for four weeks and make slow progression back to throwing starting around March 29th.

The Good News? – Painter doesn’t need surgery.

The No. 6 overall prospect entered camp with the opportunity to become the Phillies’ fifth starter come April.

19-year-old Painter threw two innings against the Minnesota Twins, posting 18 of his 29 pitches for strikes and leaving a great impression on Garrett Stubbs and manager Rob Thomson. Despite this, it is highly unlikely that Painter will make the Opening Day roster for the Phils, leaving Bailey Falter as the favorite to likely take that 5th spot.

Topics  
News Phillies Writer: Maranda Jo Shinn

Maranda Jo Shinn

View All Posts By Maranda Jo Shinn

Maranda Jo Shinn

View All Posts By Maranda Jo Shinn

Related To News

Phillies

Painter Revealed to Have a Right UCL Sprain

Maranda Jo Shinn  •  11s
Eagles
Eagles, Jake Elliott Restructure Contract, Create Cap Space
Paul Bowman  •  5min
Eagles
Eagles Give Darius Slay’s Agent Permission To Seek Trade
Paul Bowman  •  27min
Eagles
Temple’s Defensive Coordinator Joins Eagles As Linebackers Coach
Paul Bowman  •  17h
Eagles
Eagles Release Offensive Tackle Brett Toth
Paul Bowman  •  18h
Eagles
NFL Free Agency- Stay or Go: Brandon Graham
Paul Bowman  •  Mar 9 2023
Eagles
NFL Free Agency- Stay or Go: Isaac Seumalo
Paul Bowman  •  Mar 8 2023
More News News