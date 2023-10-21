2023 NLCS Game 4: Phillies’ Bullpen Melts Down in 6-5 Loss, NLCS Tied 2-2

The Philadelphia Phillies bullpen blew a three-run lead with 9-outs to go in NLCS Game 4. Arizona Diamondbacks‘ pinch-hitter Alek Thomas tied the game with a home run into the pool in right-center field off Phils’ reliever Craig Kimbrel to tie the game in the 8th. A few batters later, D-backs C Gabi Moreno punched a single to centerfield for what turned out to be the game-winning run in Arizona’s shocking 6-5 win. The 2023 NLCS is now tied two-games apiece with NLCS Game 5 set for Saturday night in Phoenix.
Here’s how it went down in NLCS Game 4 including how they scored, players of the game, and more.
ARE YOU KIDDING!?! pic.twitter.com/Q1zWqIj7Li
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 21, 2023
GABI FOR THE LEAD!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8hn9FJEHa8
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 21, 2023
WP: K. Ginkel (1-0, 0.00) | LP: C. Kimbrel (0-2, 7.20)
TOG: 3:27 | Attendance: 47,806 (apparently… a sellout)
Series Tied 2-2