Phillies

2023 NLCS Game 4: Phillies’ Bullpen Melts Down in 6-5 Loss, NLCS Tied 2-2

Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski
2023 NLCS Game 4: Phillies’ Bullpen Melts Down in 6-5 Loss, NLCS Tied 2-2 Oct 20, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates after hitting a two run home run during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the NLCS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Philadelphia Phillies bullpen blew a three-run lead with 9-outs to go in NLCS Game 4. Arizona Diamondbacks‘ pinch-hitter Alek Thomas tied the game with a home run into the pool in right-center field off Phils’ reliever Craig Kimbrel to tie the game in the 8th. A few batters later, D-backs C Gabi Moreno punched a single to centerfield for what turned out to be the game-winning run in Arizona’s shocking 6-5 win. The 2023 NLCS is now tied two-games apiece with NLCS Game 5 set for Saturday night in Phoenix.

Here’s how it went down in NLCS Game 4 including how they scored, players of the game, and more.

How They Scored

  • ARZ B2– Emmanuel Rivera singles to CF, Christian Walker scores | PHI-0, ARZ-1
  • ARZ B3– Gabriel Moreno singles to RF, Ketel Marte scores | PHI-0, ARZ-2
  • PHI T4– Kyle Schwarber homers (4) to right center field | PHI-1, ARZ-2
  • PHI T5– Brandon Marsh doubles (4) to CF, JT Realmuto scores | PHI-2, ARZ-2
  • PHI T6– Alec Bohm singles to 3B, Kyle Schwarber scores. Trea Turner scores on throwing error by 3B E. Rivera | PHI-4, ARZ-2
  • PHI T7– Turner sac fly to LF, Johan Rojas scores | PHI-5, ARZ-2
  • ARZ B7– Christian Walker walks, Geraldo Perdomo scores | PHI-5, ARZ-3
  • ARZ B8– Alek Thomas homers (3) to the pool, Lourdes Guriel Jr. scores | PHI-5, ARZ-5
  • ARZ B8– Moreno singles to CF, Marte scores | PHI-5, ARZ-6

 

Plays of the Game

 

Player of the Game

  • ARZ PH Alek Thomas: 1-for-1, pinch-hit game-tying HR (2), 2 RBI, R
  • ARZ C Gabriel Moreno: 2-for-3, go-ahead single, 2 RBI

NLCS Game 4 Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Phillies 0 0 0 1 1 2 1 0 0 5 8 1
Arizona 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 3 X 6 9 1

 

WP: K. Ginkel (1-0, 0.00) | LP: C. Kimbrel (0-2, 7.20)

TOG: 3:27 | Attendance: 47,806 (apparently… a sellout)

Series Tied 2-2

Topics  
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
