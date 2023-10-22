2023 NLCS Game 5: Phillies Bats Come Alive in 6-1 Game 5 Win, Lead NLCS 3-2

Take a deep breath. Exhale. The Philadelphia Phillies used the longball and their ace to stop the Arizona Diamondbacks momentum and take NLCS Game 5, 6-1. The win gives the Phillies a 3-2 series lead as the series shifts back to Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.
Whew.
The Phillies jumped on D-backs starter Zac Gallen scoring two-runs –an RBI single by Bryson Stott and a Bryce Harper steal of home– in the 1st inning to set the tone for Saturday’s Game 5. Gallen settled in after the rocky 1st inning, retiring 11 Phillies in a row at one point. Then the Phillies struck. Kyle Schwarber started the 6th inning with a titanic homer to right center field that cleared the pool. Not to be out done, Harper followed two batters later with his own titanic homer to nearly the exact same spot to extend the Phils’ lead to 4-0.
That was all Phillies ace Zack Wheeler needed. Wheeler pitched the best game of this postseason run when the Phillies needed it the most, throwing seven innings of one-run baseball. His only blemish was a solo homer to Arizona’s Alek Thomas in the 7th. Wheeler struck out eight in his outing. It was exactly what the Phillies needed.
JT Realmuto’s two-run homer in the 8th inning provided the Phillies with two massive insurance runs. The Phillies bullpen combo of Jeff Hoffman, Seranthony Dominguez, and Matt Strahm kept the D-backs in check to send the series back to Philadelphia. The Phillies will have an opportunity clinch their second consecutive National League pennant on Monday night.
Here’s how it went down in NLCS Game 5 including how they scored, players of the game, and more.
GREAT JOB KYLE! pic.twitter.com/1QGGAoXWqV
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 22, 2023
GREAT JOB KYLE! pic.twitter.com/1QGGAoXWqV
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 22, 2023
HARPER HOMER pic.twitter.com/8l8hDIxqNH
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 22, 2023
HARPER HOMER pic.twitter.com/8l8hDIxqNH
GOODBYE BALL pic.twitter.com/zldXFA14Ml
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 22, 2023
GOODBYE BALL pic.twitter.com/zldXFA14Ml
WP: Z. Wheeler (3-0, 2.08) | LP: Z. Gallen (2-2, 5.24)
TOG: 2:52 | Attendance: 47,897
PHI Leads Series 3-2