MLB Free Agency Rumors: Phillies and Aaron Nola Making Progress Towards New Contract

Per Bob Nightengale, the Philadelphia Phillies and free agent starting pitcher Aaron Nola are making strides towards a reunion. There’s a belief the sides can come to an agreement before the MLB Winter Meetings which are set to begin on December 3 in Nashville.
Nola became a free agent earlier this month after rejecting a qualifying offer from the Phillies. The righty had been tied to multiple teams since becoming a free agent, however nothing substantial has been reported. Nola and the Phillies had been negotiating an extension prior to the 2023 MLB season but were unable to come to an agreement.
