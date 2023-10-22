Eagles

Dolphins vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, and More!

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) look to bounce back from a deflating first loss of the season when they welcome the Miami Dolphins (5-1) to South Philadelphia for a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. The defensively depleted Eagles will have to stop the top offense in the NFL.

A real treat for older fans, the Birds will be wearing classic Kelly green and silver for the first time since January 1996. (writers note: they wore Kelly green and white in 2010 to commemorate the 1960 NFL Champions. Not the same!!!).

Here’s how to watch, betting odds, matchups, and more for Sunday’s matchup between the Dolphins and Eagles. 

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Eagles

  • Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles
  • When: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Time: 8:25 PM/EDT
  • Where: Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field
  • Gameday Weather:
  • Telecast: NBC Sports
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network
  • Team Records: Miami (5-1) | Eagles (5-1)
  • Betting Odds: Miami (+125) | Eagles (-150)

 

Dolphins vs. Eagles Betting Odds

Bet MIA PHI Play
Moneyline +125 -150 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +3 (-115) -3 (-105) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 52-Points (-110) Under 52-Points (-110) BetMGM logo

 

Dolphins vs. Eagles Injury Report

Miami Dolphins Friday Injury Report

 

Philadelphia Eagles Friday Injury Report

 

Dolphins vs. Eagles Series History

  • The Miami Dolphins lead the all-time series, 9-6-0.

Last Five Games

  • 12/1/2019: PHI- 31, MIA- 37

  • 11/15/2015: MIA- 20, PHI- 19

  • 12/11/2011: PHI- 26, MIA- 10

  • 11/18/2007: MIA- 7, PHI- 17

  • 12/15/203: PHI- 34, MIA- 27

Dolphins vs. Eagles Team Stats

Miami Team Stats (NFL Rank)

Offense

  • Total Yards: 2,992 (1st)
  • Passing Yards: 1,901 (1st)
  • Passing Yards/Game: 316.8 (1st)
  • Rushing Yards: 1,051 (1st)
  • Rushing Yards/Game: 181.8 (1st)
  • Total Points: 223 (1st)
  • Points Per Game: 37.2 (1st)

Defense

  • Total Yards Allowed: 2,062 (22nd)
  • Passing Yards Allowed: 1,375 (22nd)
  • Passing Yards Allowed/Game: 229.2 (19th)
  • Rushing Yards Allowed: 687 (19th)
  • Rushing Yards Allowed/Game: 114.5 (19th)
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 26 (26th)

Philadelphia Eagles Team Stats (NFL Rank)

Offense

  • Total Yards: 2,370 (6th)
  • Passing Yards: 1,470 (10th)
  • Passing Yards/Game: 245.0 (9th)
  • Rushing Yards: 900 (2nd)
  • Rushing Yards/Game: 150.0 (2nd)
  • Total Points: 155 (6th)
  • Points Per Game: 25.8 (5th)

Defense

  • Total Yards Allowed: 1,788 (11th)
  • Passing Yards Allowed: 1,393 (23rd)
  • Passing Yards Allowed/Game: 232.2 (20th)
  • Rushing Yards Allowed: 395 (2nd)
  • Rushing Yards Allowed/Game: 65.8 (2nd)
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 20.7 (15th)

Dolphins vs. Eagles: Five Things to Watch

  • How will the Eagles depleted defense, particularly the secondary, stop the Dolphins fast paced offense?
  • Will the Eagles find balance against the NFL’s 22nd rated defense?
  • How does Jalen Hurts bounce back from his worst game since his rookie season?
  • Julio Jones will be active for the Philadelphia Eagles. Can Jones provide a threat in the red zone to end the Birds red zone scoring woes?
  • Kelly green. Enjoy the Eagles best look. Tonight will prove why the Eagles should make these the primary uniform once again.

 

Miami Dolphins Win If…

The Dolphins win if they don’t change a damn thing they’re doing. The ‘Fins is one of the fastest and most explosive offenses in recent memory. They’re almost video game-like and they’re catching the Eagles defense at the right time. The Eagles are banged up in the secondary, S Reed Blankenship and DB Bradley Robey have already been ruled out, which has to have the Miami offensive players salivating. Miami is averaging 37.2 PPG and they do get there with balance and explosive plays. The injuries in the Birds’ secondary are deeply concerning heading into Sunday Night Football.

Philadelphia Eagles Win If…

The Eagles win if they can get to Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa early and often. It will favor the Birds IF they can flip the Dolphins offense and make it more of a run-first offense. The Eagles 2nd ranked run defense matches up extremely well with Miami’s 1st ranked run offense. Defensively, Eagles DC Sean Desai will have to craft a defensive masterpiece to cover for the injuries that are hampering the secondary.

Offensively, the Eagles need refocus and find the balance that has made them so succesful over the past two seasons. Miami’s defense is the bottom-half of the League in defensive stats and have yet to face a team with the offensive firepower of the Eagles. Simply stated, the Eagles need to play THEIR game, dominate the time of possesion, and the line of scrimmage.

Dolphins vs. Eagles Prediction

This one should be a good one for the average NFL fan and an absolutely maddening game for die-hard Birds fans. The Eagles secondary injuries don’t bode well for slowing down Miami’s high powered offense. In fact, take the OVER of 52-points on BetMGM! But, football is still won at the line of scrimmage, and that favors the Eagles on both sides of the ball. In the end, the Eagles will do what they’ve done for the past two seasons and dominate along the lines. It won’t be easy but it’ll be a victory in the end.

Miami Dolphins- 31 | Philadelphia Eagles- 35

