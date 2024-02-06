Eagles

Eagles Coaching Changes: Christian Parker To Join Birds Defensive Staff

Eagles Coaching Changes: Christian Parker To Join Birds Defensive Staff Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles had to hire two new coordinators and they do not seem to be playing around.

In particular, new DC Vic Fangio is assembling quite the well-respected staff underneath him.

That continued on Monday as the news broke that the team would be poaching Christian Parker from the Denver Broncos.

Just 36, Parker has already spent two seasons coaching the Packers defense (as a quality control coach) and the last three seasons as the defensive backs coach.

The highly respected DB coach has previous connections with Fangio and wound up choosing Philadelphia over other destinations.

He was interviewed for a DC job this offseason, so it may not be a long-term hire but it certainly appears to be a good one.

He’s had Justin Simmons play at an All-Pro level for three years in Denver as well as helped to get Patrick Surtain going in the league right out of the gates.

Since he was the defensive backs coach in Denver, it’s expected he’ll take that same role in Philadelphia. There’s been no official word on his title to determine if their adding something like “passing game coordinator” to his role.

He will join former Seattle DC Clint Hurtt taking over as defensive line coach and safeties coach Joe Kasper, who is returning to Philly after a one-year stint in Miami, as other defensive positional coaches that have been hired.

A linebackers coach has yet to be named and former DC’s Mike Caldwell and Joe Barry have been interviewed by Fangio for some positional coach roles – either would bring plenty of experience with him to an already deep staff.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
