Eagles Coaching Changes: Doug Nussmeier and Joe Kasper Re-Join Coordinators Under Contracts With Birds

The Eagles new coordinators continue to fill out their staffs for next season and over the weekend, each reached a deal to bring one of the coaches from their last staffs along with them to Philly.
On the offensive side of the ball Doug Nussmeier will re-join new OC Kellen Moore to serve as the QB coach, just as he did with Moore in both Dallas and LA.
#Eagles hiring Doug Nussmeier as quarterbacks coach, per league sources. Nussmeier has worked closely with OC Kellen Moore in Dallas and Los Angeles.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 3, 2024
Before his two NFL stops, Nussmeier spent time in college with Michigan State, Michigan, Washington, Florida and Alabama.
On the defense, new DC Vic Fangio grabs his safeties coach that was with him in Miami last season to serve in the same role under him again this year.
Joe Kasper has accepted the Eagles offer and will become the safeties coach in Philly, per source.
Kasper reunites with Eagles DC Vic Fangio — who targeted him to coach the safeties. https://t.co/q2QzQLzEeF
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 3, 2024
Kasper brings familiarity to the team not only with the new DC, but was with the team for two seasons, including their latest run at the Super Bowl. He had been serving as a defensive quality control coach at that time.
When Fangio left for the Miami job (and the Gannon incident was still ongoing), he targeted Kasper to Miami and does so once again.
The moves brings at least one key positional coach familiar with what will be expected of them to the staff.
The only other public position hire at this time is former Seattle DC Clint Hurtt taking over as defensive line coach.
The Hurtt report also indicated that the Eagles would hire Karl Scott to be the defensive backs coach, but it’s since been reported the Seahawks have decided to retain him so he is not free to join Philadelphia as had been expected.